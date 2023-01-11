PRESTONSBURG — Prestonsburg faltered late as visiting Paintsville battled back from behind to win 58-52 at the Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The Blackcats suffered the loss after leading in each quarter.

Prestonsburg managed to edge Paintsville 11-9 in the first period.

The Blackcats led 24-18 at halftime.

Prestonsburg owned multiple double-digit leads before exiting the third quarter out in front 44-35.

However, Paintsville excelled late, outscoring the Blackcats 23-8 in the fourth quarter to claim the win.

Senior Connor Fugate poured in a game-high 28 points to lead Paintsville to the victory.

Accompanying Fugate in double figures for the Tigers, Jase Kinner added 22 points.

Rounding out Paintsville's individual scoring, Anderson Lauffer and AJ James chipped in four points and two points, respectively.

Prestonsburg lost despite shooting 50 percent (23 of 46) from the field. The Blackcats finished five of 24 from three-point range.

Prestonsburg connected on one of five free throw attempts in the setback.

Eighth grader Braxton Keathley scored 19 points to lead the Blackcats. Keathley was the only Prestonsburg player to reach double figures in scoring.

Following Keathley in scoring for Prestonsburg, Brian Halbert netted eight points.

The additional scorers for Prestonsburg were Connor Napier (seven points), Grant Varney (six points), Kaden Allen (five points), Wes Salisbury (four points) and Caleb Lawson (three points).

Paintsville's win avenged a loss from earlier in the season. Prestonsburg edged Paintsville 63-61 in an early-season matchup on Wednesday, Nov. 30.