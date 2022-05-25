BETSY LAYNE — Prestonsburg pushed but fell short as Lawrence County held on to win 3-1 in the 58th District Baseball Tournament championship game at Betsy Layne High School on Wednesday, May 18.

Lawrence County scored first and never trailed. The Bulldogs plated one run in the bottom half of the second inning to move ahead.

Following a scoreless inning, Lawrence County crossed home plate twice during its fourth plate appearance to lead 3-0.

Prestonsburg broke through in the top half of the sixth inning, pushing across one run. But the Blackcats couldn’t get any closer.

Luke Patton earned the win on the mound for the Bulldogs. Patton pitched a complete game, allowing one run on two hits, while recording 12 strikeouts over seven innings.

Matt Welch started on the mound for the Blackcats and took the loss. Welch surrendered three runs on five hits over four innings, striking out one.

Closing out the game on the mound for Prestonsburg, Seth Fitch threw two innings in relief.

Lawrence County outhit the Blackcats 7-2.

Helping his pitching cause at the plate, Patton launched a two-run home run in the fourth inning.

Jake Derifield went two for three at the plate to lead Lawrence County in the hit column. Aiding the Bulldogs’ offensive attack, Patton, Blue Fletcher, Will Lafferty, Eli Fletcher and Abner Collinsworth contributed one hit apiece. Collinsworth drove in one of Lawrence County’s three runs.

Payton Burke led Prestonsburg, connecting for two hits in three at-bats and driving in the Blackcats’ lone run. Jon Little crossed home plate to score for the Blackcats in the district championship game.

Defensively, Prestonsburg and Lawrence County each committed one error.

Following the 58th District title game, both champion Lawrence County and runner-up Prestonsburg advanced to the 15th Region Baseball Tournament.