PRESTONSBURG — Using a productive rushing attack, Prestonsburg pulled away to defeat Lewis County 42-28 in a non-district game at Josh Francis Field/Blackcat Stadium on Friday, Sept. 8.

After notching the win, Prestonsburg improved to 3-1.

The Blackcats won on Homecoming Night.

Lewis County, which dropped to 1-3 following the loss, scored first and owned multiple leads.

But the Blackcats battled back and ultimately finished strong.

The Lions led 12-7 at the end of the first quarter.

However, Prestonsburg fought back to lead 22-20 at halftime.

The Brandon Brewer-coached Blackcats led 35-28 at the end of the third period and held Lewis County scoreless during the final quarter.

Prestonsburg thrived on the ground, rushing 55 times for 367 yards and six TDs.

Continuing to lead Prestonsburg, Jacob Rose rushed 29 times for 196 yards and three TDs.

Following Rose in Prestonsburg's rushing attack, Dalton Elliott rushed 11 times for 76 yards and two TDs.

Another Prestonsburg rusher, Colin Hatfield, took eight carries for 56 yards and one TD.

Quarterback Bryce Holbrook displayed the ability to run and pass for the Blackcats. On the ground, Holbrook rushed five times for 46 yards. Through the air, Holbrook completed 12 passes for 98 yards, connecting with five different receivers.

Elliott paced the Blackcats in receiving. Prestonsburg's top returning receiver from 2022, Elliott hauled in six receptions for 52 yards.

In addition to Elliott's receiving efforts, Rose (one reception), Kain Patton (two receptions), Alex Harris (two receptions) and Brady Allen (one reception) aided Prestonsburg through the air.

Kicker Danny Amador paced Prestonsburg on special teams. Amador connected on each of his three extra-point kick attempts and booted a field goal.

Defensively, Logan Stumbo (eight tackles, four tackles for losses), Bryce Patton (six tackles, one tackle for a loss, one sack), Drake Hatfield (six tackles) and Westin Harris (four tackles) combined to pace Class 2A, District 7 member Prestonsburg.

Quarterback Ayden Cooper paced Lewis County, completing 15 passes for 186 yards and three TDs.

Cooper's go-to receiver in Lewis County's offensive attack, Julian Puente, hauled in 10 receptions for 163 yards and two TDs.

Another Lewis County receiver, Kaidance Cottingham, reeled in a 10-yard TD pass reception.

The Lions rushed 20 times for 119 yards and one TD. Alex Russell led Lewis County on the ground, rushing five times for 65 yards and one TD.

Prestonsburg is scheduled to visit Pike County Central on Friday, Sept. 15.