ROBINSON CREEK — Prestonsburg kept hanging around and hanging around, until Shelby Valley put an exclamation point on a big 58-36 Class 2A District 8 win over the rival Blackcats last Thursday night.

With 10:06 left to play, Shelby Valley quarterback Russ Osborne scored on a 42-yard TD run.

At that point, the Wildcats held a 44-22 lead and the game looked to be all, but over.

But Prestonsburg made things a little interesting after that.

With 8:53 left, Ethan Jarvis scored for the Blackcats to cut the lead to 44-28.

The Blackcats then went for and got the onside kick to get possession of the ball.

Jarvis scored again for the Blackcats to cut the lead to 44-36 after the two-point conversion to cut the Wildcats’ lead to within one score.

Prestonsburg once again went for the onside kick, this time Shelby Valley was ready for it and the Wildcats recovered the kick.

Shelby Valley marched down the field in a hurry as John Luke Fields scored on a 58-yard TD run with 4:34 left to play. The Wildcats scored on the two-point conversion to take a 52-36 lead.

After forcing the Blackcats to turn the ball over on downs, the Wildcats put the game away as Osborne scrambled for a three-yard TD run with 2:44 left to play.

Then Osborne came up with an interception to give the Wildcats the ball back and then, Shelby Valley ran the clock out on the Blackcats.

Shelby Valley had a huge night on offense.

The Wildcats put up nearly 700 yards of total offense on the night; 663 total yards of offense to be exact.

Osborne had an outstanding game for the Wildcats as he was 16 for 20 passing for 257 yards and two TDs. Osborne also rushed for 67 yards and three TDs on six carries.

Running back Jayden Newsome was dynamic for the Wildcats. Newsome rushed for 240 yards and two TDs on 17 carries. He also caught three passes for 44 yards.

Fields also had a big game for the Wildcats as he rushed for 62 yards and a TD on two carries and caught three passes for 67 yards and a TD.

Ethan Bentley added 39 yards on the ground on five carries and hauled in two catches for 31 yards and a TD.

Jesse Cook had three catches for 73 yards to lead the wide receivers. Brady Bentley also had four catches for 42 yards.

On the opening play of the game, Shelby Valley paid tribute to Johnson Central head coach Jim Matney as the Wildcats ran their first play from the wishbone formation; a staple of Matney’s power offense running games over the years.

After that, Fields broke a 57-yard TD run to give the Wildcats an early 8-0 lead.

Prestonsburg answered on its first possession as Brant George scored on a 52-yard TD run with 10:21 left in the first quarter. The Blackcats couldn’t score on the two-point conversion as the Wildcats held an 8-6 lead.

Shelby Valley turned the ball over on downs on its second possession.

The Wildcats forced Prestonsburg to punt on its next possession.

Osborne found Newsome for what looked to be a 76-yard TD pass, but a block in the back negated the score. It didn’t matter as Osborne scored his first rushing TD of the game with 2:57 left in the first quarter to push Shelby Valley’s lead to 16-6 after the Wildcats scored on the two-point conversion.

Neither team scored for a while after that.

The Wildcats had a bad snap deep in their own territory and Osborne did the smart thing and kicked the ball out of the end zone for a Shelby Valley safety with 5:29 left in the first half. The safety cut Shelby Valley’s lead to 16-8.

The Wildcats got the ball back once more before halftime. Osborne found Bentley for a 29-yard TD pass with 30 seconds left in the first half. After Osborne scored on the two-point conversion, the Wildcats held a 24-8 lead.

Prestonsburg got one more chance before the first half expired and the Blackcats took advantage as Jarvis scored as the clock ran out in the in the half. The Blackcats added the two-point conversion to cut Shelby Valley’s lead to 24-16 at the break.

The Blackcats had a strong showing running the ball, but their pass game didn’t add much to their offense against the Wildcats.

Jarvis led the way for the Blackcats as he rushed for 170 yards and three TDs on 18 carries. George added 117 yards and two TDs on 12 carries. Carter Akers rushed for 19 yards on 10 carries and Dalton Elliot added a 17-yard run.

Blackcat quarterback Reece Hamilton was two for nine passing for nine yards and an interception.

The Blackcats got the ball to start the second half, but the Wildcats forced them to punt.

Newsome broke a 79-yard TD run on Shelby Valley’s first possession of the second half as the Wildcat lead grew to 30-16 with 9:27 left in the third.

The Blackcats answered as George scored on a 54-yard run with 8:57 to cut the lead to 30-22.

The Wildcats answered as Newsome scored on a nine-yard TD run with 8:12 left in the third to push the lead to 38-22 after Osborne scored on the two-point conversion.

Shelby Valley (3-3, 1-1 district) is scheduled to visit district rival Martin County at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. The game may determine which team gets a home playoff game.

Prestonsburg (4-3, 1-1) is scheduled to host district rival West Carter at 7:30 p.m. Friday.