PRESTONSBURG — Prestonsburg scored late in the fourth quarter and stopped Betsy Layne's final attempt to reach the end zone to win 28-25 in a high school football season opener at Josh Francis Field/Blackcat Stadium on Friday, Aug. 19.

Quarterback Alex Harris scored from five yards out with two minutes remaining and added a two-point conversion to allow Prestonsburg to move ahead 28-25.

Following Harris' TD and conversion, Prestonsburg held on for the win.

The Blackcats' defensive unit stopped Betsy Layne from reaching the endzone in the game's final two minutes.

"It was a great confidence and momentum builder for us," Prestonsburg Coach Brandon Brewer said, following his team's win. "Everyone played hard. It was a solid team win."

Jon Little put Prestonsburg out in front early, scoring on an 18-yard run at the 8:05 mark of the first quarter. Following a successful extra-point kick from Max Willoughby, Prestonsburg led 7-0.

Betsy Layne managed to answer with 4:05 remaining when Brady Robinson scored on a 25-yard run. But the Bobcats' extra-point kick was blocked.

Prestonsburg held on to lead 7-6 at the conclusion of the first quarter.

Reece Music put the Bobcats out in front when he scored from one yard out at the 9:26 mark of the second quarter. After connecting on the extra point kick, Betsy Layne led 13-7.

Homestanding Prestonsburg managed to pull even when Dalton Elliott hauled in a 48-yard scoring pass from quarterback Reece Hamilton with 6:16 remaining. After another successful extra-point kick from Willoughby, Prestonsburg moved ahead 14-13 and ultimately took the one-point lead into halftime.

Betsy Layne used a defensive score in the third quarter to move back ahead. Dylon Williams recovered a Prestonsburg fumble and returned it 85 yards for a TD with 3:24 remaining in third quarter. However, Betsy Layne missed its second extra-point kick and was left to lead 19-14.

Ethan Jarvis, who led the Blackcats on the ground, rushed for an 11-yard TD with 7:12 remaining in the game to put Prestonsburg back out in front 20-19. But a two-point conversion following Jarvis' rushing TD failed.

Regaining the lead for the Bobcats, Robinson connected with receiver Carter Parsons on a 30-yard scoring strike with 5:53 remaining. After moving back out in front 25-20, Betsy Layne's two-point conversion pass attempt was unsuccessful.

Betsy Layne rushed 34 times for 251 yards and two TDs in the setback.

Music led Betsy Layne on the ground, rushing 15 times for 135 yards and one TD.

Robinson followed on the ground for Betsy Layne, rushing 12 times for 77 yards and one TD in the season opener.

Robinson completed over half of his attempts through the air. The Betsy Layne quarterback connected on seven of 11 pass attempts for 92 yards and one TD.

Both Prestonsburg and Betsy Layne are due back on the field one week after the season opener. Prestonsburg is scheduled to visit Magoffin County on Friday, Aug. 26. In another matchup set for Friday, Aug. 26, Besty Layne is slated to visit Morgan County. Kickoff for each upcoming high school football game is set for 7:30 p.m.