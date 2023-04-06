LOUISA — Remaining one of the 15th Region's top teams, Prestonsburg knocked off perennial title contender Lawrence County 13-6 in a 58th District game on Wednesday, March 29.

The Blackcats, under the guidance of first-year head coach Bryce Tucker, scored first and never trailed on the way to beating Lawrence County. Much-improved Prestonsburg dealt Lawrence County its first 58th District loss ever.

Prestonsburg starting pitcher Seth Fitch earned the win on the mound. Fitch pitched four and two-thirds innings, allowing six runs on four hits while recording five strikeouts.

Brayden Tussey relieved Fitch on the mound for the Blackcats. Tussey held Lawrence County scoreless over two and 1/3 innings.

Lawrence County pitcher Talon Pollack took the loss on the mound.

Prestonsburg scored 13 runs on seven hits. Matt Welch led Prestonsburg at the plate, finishing two-for-four with three RBIs,

Fitch (one RBI), Brett Davis (one hit, one RBI), Luke Hall (one hit, one RBI), Luke Fugate (one hit, one RBI), Jon Little (one hit), Nic Kidd (one hit), Wes Salisbury (one RBI) and JD McKinney (one RBI) each excelled offensively for the Blackcats.

Braydan Maynard (one hit, two RBIs), Abner Collinsworth (one hit, one RBI), Eli Fletcher (one hit) and Boedy Maynard (one hit) contributed at the plate for host Lawrence County in the district matchup.

Lawrence County 6, Prestonsburg 3 (9 innings): Prestonsburg came up short as visiting Lawrence County prevailed 6-3 in nine innings in a 58th District baseball game on Thursday, March 30.

Lawrence County plated three runs in the top half of the ninth inning.

After moving ahead 6-3, Lawrence County held Prestonsburg scoreless during the bottom half of the ninth inning to pull out the district win.

Will Lafferty closed out the game on the mound for Lawrence County and claimed the win. Lafferty pitched two perfect innings, recording three strikeouts.

Jake Derifield started on the mound for Lawrence County and pitched seven innings. Derifield allowed three runs on three hits while recording 11 strikeouts.

Prestonsburg starting pitcher Matt Welch suffered the loss. Welch pitched six and one-third innings, allowing three runs on two hits while recording six strikeouts.

Brayden Tussey relieved Welch on the mound, allowing three runs on two hits while recording three strikeouts over two and two-thirds innings.

Lafferty (one RBI), Derifield (one hit), Braydan Maynard (two hits), Abner Collinsworth (one hit, one RBI), Cody Crum (one hit, two RBIs), Eli Fletcher (one RBI) and Ryan Marcum (one RBI) each contributed to Lawrence County's offensive attack.

Welch (one RBI), Nic Kidd (two hits), Brett Davis (one hit, two RBIs) and Jon Little (one hit) delivered at the plate for the Blackcats. Kidd, Davis and Little each doubled for Prestonsburg during the district game.