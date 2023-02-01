PRESTONSBURG — Continuing to show a vast amount improvement under the direction of first-year head coach Chase Parsley, Prestonsburg knocked off Lawrence County 72-66 in a 58th District boys' basketball game at the Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 27.

The Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center Cardiology Department sponsored the game between the Blackcats and Bulldogs.

Prestonsburg turned in a stellar performance to claim a district win in the ARH Heart Healthy Game.

“I thought this was one of the best games that we have played all season," said Parsley. "We played for each other, and it was fun to watch and coach them. We’ve dealt with adversity the past two weeks, but it’s all coming together at the right time for us. All the guys enjoy being around one another and competing. I want to thank our kids and community for coming to support us, we need you guys every single night. Let’s keep this thing going.”

Lawrence County started strong, outscoring Prestonsburg 18-14 in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs and Blackcats were tied 30-30 at halftime of the district game.

Visiting Lawrence County led 53-51 at the end of the third quarter, but couldn't hold off the Blackcats.

Prestonsburg outscored Lawrence County 21-13 in the final quarter to claim the win.

Prestonsburg (13-9 overall, 1-2 58th District) shot 52.9 percent (27 of 51) from the field in the district win. The Blackcats connected on seven of 17 shots beyond the arc, shooting 41.2 percent from three-point range.

Prestonsburg, which featured four scorers in double figures, shot 68.8 percent (11 of 16) from the free-throw line.

Brian Halbert scored 16 points to lead the Blackcats.

Finishing directly behind Halbert in scoring for Prestonsburg, Braxton Keathley netted 15 points.

Halbert and Keathley combined to his five of eight three-point field goals.

Connor Napier scored 12 points for the Blackcats while Kaden Allen netted 10 points.

Finishing near double figures for Prestonsburg, Caleb Lawson and Wes Salisbury contributed eight points apiece.

Chipping in offensively for the Blackcats, Mason Stidham added three points.

Napier recorded a double-double, pulling down 10 rebounds in Prestonsburg's impressive win.