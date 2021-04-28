EASTERN — Prestonsburg pushed across one run in the top half of the first inning and never trailed on its way to winning 14-2 over homestanding Floyd Central in a 58th District baseball game on Monday, April 26.
Payton Burke earned the win on the mound for the Blackcats. Burke allowed five hits and two runs over six innings, striking out nine and walking one.
Closing out the game on the mound for Prestonsburg, Nic Kidd threw one inning in relief.
Caleb Hager suffered the loss on the mound for the Jaguars. Hager pitched five innings, allowing eight runs on eight hits and striking out six.
Prestonsburg outhit Floyd Central 14-5.
Burke, Kidd, Owen Greene, Brayden Slone and Wes Salisbury each recorded multiple hits for the Blackcats. Both Burke and Greene delivered three hits apiece.
Kidd and Slone added two hits apiece for the Blackcats. Instrumental in Prestonsburg moving runners around the bases, Slone and Kidd provided three RBIs and two RBIs, respectively.
Defensively, Prestonsburg turned in an error-free performance.
Helping his pitching cause at the plate, Hager finished 3-for-3. Hager and Jacob Bentley each doubled for the Jaguars.
Floyd Central committed four errors in the district loss.
Prestonsburg was hosting Floyd Central in a 58th District baseball game at StoneCrest at press time on Tuesday, April 27. The latest Prestonsburg-Floyd Central baseball game ended too late to make this edition.
