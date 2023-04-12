PRESTONSBURG — Behind a strong pitching performance, Prestonsburg knocked off Paintsville 3-1 in the semifinals of the 15th Region All "A" Classic on Friday, April 7.

Following the win, Prestonsburg advanced to the 15th Region All "A" Classic championship game.

Prestonsburg junior pitcher Matt Welch pitched a complete game and earned the win on the mound. Welch limited Paintsville to one run on five hits. The Prestonsburg pitcher recorded four strikeouts while giving up three walks.

Zach Cline started on the mound for Paintsville and suffered the loss. Cline pitched three innings, allowing two runs on four hits while recording five strikeouts.

Parker Crace pitched one inning in relief for Paintsville, allowing one run on three hits.

Connor Fugate pitched the final three innings for Paintsville, holding Prestonsburg scoreless while recording five strikeouts.

Prestonsburg scored three runs on eight hits. Luke Hall paced Prestonsburg at the plate, finishing two-for-four with three RBIs.

Along with Hall, Nic Kidd and Jon Little delivered two hits apiece for the Blackcats.

Chipping in at the plate for Prestonsburg, Welch and Seth Fitch added one hit apiece.

Paintsville plated one run on five hits. Grayson Peters (two hits), Dixon Kincheloe (one hit, one RBI), Ashton Miller (one hit) and Harris Phelps (one hit) each produced at the plate for the Tigers. Peters doubled for Paintsville in the tournament game.

Blackcats finish runner-up in 15th Region All "A" Classic: Prestonsburg was held scoreless and limited to one hit as Pikeville pulled away to win 11-0 in the 15th Region All "A" Classic championship game at Cardinal Park in Inez on Saturday, April 8.

Perennial title contender Pikeville claimed its fourth straight 15th Region All "A" Classic championship.

Pikeville pitcher Isaac Duty claimed the win on the mound.

Seth Fitch started on the mound for Prestonsburg and suffered the loss.

Following Fitch, Brayden Tussey pitched in relief for the Blackcats.

The Panthers outhit the Blackcats 13-1.

JD McKinney connected for Prestonsburg's lone hit in the shutout loss.