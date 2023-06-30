PRESTONSBURG — Prestonsburg is matched up against former district rival East Ridge in the 2023 Pike County Bowl.

The Blackcats and Warriors are set to meet for a non-district matchup.

Prestonsburg held on to defeat East Ridge 42-36 for a district win during the 2022 high school football season.

The Blackcats will be looking to carry momentum over from their previous gridiron campaign.

Prestonsburg excelled in 2022, putting together an 8-3 record. The Blackcats opened the 2022 high school football season 6-0.

Under the direction of Coach Brandon Brewer, Prestonsburg posted wins over East Ridge, Betsy Layne, Magoffin County, Phelps, Powell County, Floyd Central, West Carter and Betsy Layne during the 2022 high school football season. The Blackcats dropped games to Shelby Valley, Martin County and Middlesboro in 2022. Prestonsburg lost to Middlesboro in the opening round of the 2022 KHSAA Class 2A Playoffs.

Missing out on advancing to the KHSAA Class 2A Playoffs, East Ridge concluded the 2022 high school football season 4-6. Under the guidance of Coach Donnie Burdine Jr., East Ridge recorded wins over Waggener, Betsy Layne, Bath County and Knott County Central in 2022.

The Warriors suffered losses to Prestonsburg, Harlan, Tug Valley (W.Va.), Martin County, Shelby Valley and West Carter during the 2022 high school football season.

The Blackcats' 2023 schedule consists of games versus East Ridge, Leslie County, Paintsville, Lewis County, Pike Central, Betsy Layne, Martin County, Floyd Central, Knott Central and Breathitt County. Prestonsburg is scheduled to host Leslie County for a season opener on Friday, Aug. 18.

The Blackcats' 2023 schedule follows.