PRESTONSBURG — Prestonsburg rushed for over 400 yards on the way to defeating visiting Powell County 34-6 at Josh Francis Field/Blackcat Stadium on Friday, Sept. 10.

Under the direction of head coach Brandon Brewer, Prestonsburg improved to 2-1 after posting the win.

Prestonsburg gradually pulled away for the win. The Blackcats led 14-6 at halftime and extended their lead after the intermission period.

Prestonsburg rushed 42 times for 402 yards and five TDs.

Ethan Jarvis led Prestonsburg to the win, rushing 17 times for 185 yards and three TDs.

Following Jarvis, Carter Akers rushed 16 times for 118 yards and one TD in the Blackcats' win.

Behind Akers, Brant George rushed nine times for 50 yards for the Blackcats.

Contributing to Prestonsburg's rushing attack, Jon Little took three carries for 43 yards and one TD.

In addition to leading a potent rushing attack, Jarvis ranked as Prestonsburg's leading tackler. Jarvis recorded a team-high 11 tackles for the Blackcats.

Akers finished as Prestonsburg's second-leading tackler, making nine tackles, three of which were for a loss.

Quarterback Holden Townsend led Powell County, completing 12 of 28 passes for 174 yards and one TD. Townsend delivered a scoring pass to Daniel Miller in the first half.

Prestonsburg is scheduled to visit county rival Floyd Central on Friday, Sept. 17.