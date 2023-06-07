GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Prestonsburg is among the boys' high school basketball teams registered for the 2023 Smoky Mountain Winter Classic.
The 2023 Smoky Mountain Winter Classic is slated to be held in Gatlinburg, Tenn., Dec. 27-29.
Currently, eight spots remain open in the 2023 Smoky Mountain Winter Classic. The brackets for the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic will be released after the tournament field has been finalized.
The teams registered for the 2023 Smoky Mountain Winter Classic are Prestonsburg, Dawson County (Ga.), Douglas (Ala.), Elizabethton (Tenn.), Ezell-Harding (Tenn.), Gatlinburg-Pittman (Tenn.), Goshen (Ohio), Hampton (Tenn.), Hardin Valley (Tenn.), Heritage Academy, Holly Pond (Ala.), Jackson City, Johnson Central, Lake Oconee Academy (Ga.), Lewisburg (Miss.), Monroe County, Oak Grove (Ala.), Paul Laurence Dunbar, Pendleton County, Prestonsburg, Rockcastle County, South Dearborn (Ind.), Warren East, West Forsyth (N.C.) and West Henderson (N.C.).
Under the direction of first-year head coach Chase Parsley, Prestonsburg showed much improvement in the 2022-23 boys' high school basketball season. The Blackcats, following a loss in the semifinals of the 58th District Boys' Basketball Tournament, exited the 2022-23 season 14-15. Prestonsburg nearly tripled its win total after concluding the 2021-22 season 5-23.
Much-improved Prestonsburg did not compete in the Smoky Mountain Winter Classic during the 2022-23 season.