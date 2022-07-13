PRESTONSBURG — Prestonsburg's schedule for the 2022 high school football season has been finalized and released.

Head Coach Brandon Brewer is preparing to guide Prestonsburg in the 2022 high school football season. Several familiar opponents fill the Blackcats' 2022 schedule.

Prestonsburg is slated to host Floyd County rival Betsy Layne for a season opener on Friday, Aug. 19. The Blackcats and Bobcats did not meet during the 2021 high school football season.

Prestonsburg is scheduled to visit Magoffin County for its second game in the 2022 high school football season on Friday, Aug. 26. The Hornets defeated the Blackcats 34-6 during the 2021 high school football season.

The Blackcats have additional home games scheduled against Floyd Central (Sept. 16), Shelby Valley (Sept. 29), Bath County (Oct. 14) and Martin County (Oct. 21).

Prestonsburg's 2022 schedule includes other away games versus Phelps (Sept. 2), Powell County (Sept. 9), East Ridge (Sept. 23) and West Carter (Oct. 7).

The Blackcats compiled a 4-6 record during the 2021 high school football season. Prestonsburg competes in Class 2A District 8.

The Blackcats opened preseason practice earlier in the week.

Prestonsburg's 2022 schedule follows.

Prestonsburg High School Football

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 Betsy Layne, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 at Magoffin County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at Phelps, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 9 at Powell County, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 at East Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 Shelby Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 at West Carter, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 Bath County, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 Martin County, 7:30 p.m.