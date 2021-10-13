INEZ — Recording its fourth straight shutout win, Prestonsburg blanked Johnson Central 6-0 in the 57th District Boys' Soccer Tournament title match at Martin County on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

After notching the shutout win, Prestonsburg improved to 19-2-0.

Johnson Central slipped to 10-9-3 following its loss.

The Blackcats gradually pulled away to beat the Golden Eagles convincingly.

Dylan Moore (two goals, one assist), Bryan Maynard (two goals), Isaiah Collins (one goal, two assists), Daniel Amador (one goal, one assist) and Matt Burchett (two assists) were each instrumental in Prestonsburg's district championship-clinching win.

Goalkeeper Ryan Rankin paced Prestonsburg's defensive effort, recording a shutout.

Johnson Central goalkeeper Tate Cox logged nine saves in his team's setback.

Both Prestonsburg and Johnson Central advanced to the 15th Region Boys' Soccer Tournament.

Prestonsburg 12, Paintsville 0: Prestonsburg dominated in the semifinals of the 57th District Boys' Soccer Tournament, shutting out Paintsville 12-0 at Martin County on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Dylan Moore (five goals, one assist), Daniel Amador (three goals, one assist), Matt Burchett (one goal, six assists), Isaiah Collins (one goal, three assists), Will Nairn (one goal) and Brody Boyd (one goal) each contributed offensively for Prestonsburg in the shutout win over Paintsville.

Defensively for the Blackcats, goalkeepers Ryan Rankin and Daniel Amador combined to record a shutout.