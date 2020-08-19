Prestonsburg is scheduled to kick off the 2020 high school football season at Powell County on Friday, Sept. 11.
The Blackcats and Pirates are slated to battle in a non-district high school football matchup.
Kickoff for the Prestonsburg-Powell County football game is set for 7:30 p.m.
Senior quarterback Brayden Slone is among the leaders headed back for the Blackcats.
Emerging as a leader, Slone led Prestonsburg throughout the 2019 high school football season. As a junior in 2019, Slone paced Prestonsburg in passing and ranked as the Blackcats’ second-leading rusher.
Prestonsburg won two games for the second straight season in 2019. The Blackcats concluded the 2019 season 2-8. Prestonsburg notched wins over Powell County and East Ridge. The Blackcats dropped games to Pike County Central, Lawrence County, Hazard, Floyd Central, Shelby Valley, West Carter, Bath County and Martin County.
Brandon Brewer wrapped up his second season as the Blackcats’ head coach in late-October. Prior to coming to Prestonsburg, Brewer guided Powell County.
Through 10 games in the 2019 season, opponents outscored Prestonsburg 341-153. However, Prestonsburg showed some improvement on the gridiron.
Through the air for Prestonsburg, Slone completed 37-of-97 passes for 467 yards and three touchdowns. The Prestonsburg quarterback threw eight interceptions.
Ranking second in rushing for the Blackcats, Slone took 70 carries for 351 yards and seven touchdowns.
Carter Akers led the Blackcats in rushing during the 2019 season. Akers rushed 79 times for 356 yards and two touchdowns and is set to take the field in his junior season.
As a team, Prestonsburg rushed 253 times for 1,111 yards and 16 touchdowns in 10 games.
Owen Greene emerged as Prestonsburg’s leading receiver in 2019. Greene, who is now a senior, reeled in 15 receptions for 200 yards last season.
Powell County compiled a 3-8 record in 2019. The Pirates suffered a shutout loss to Mason County in the opening round of the 2019 Class 3A State Playoffs.
Junior quarterback Holden Townsend is a proven leader for the Pirates. As a sophomore in 2019, Townsend completed 57 of 145 passes for 988 yards and nine touchdowns. Townsend threw eight interceptions in 2019.
The Blackcats topped the Pirates 27-20 when the two teams met during the 2019 high school football season.
Prestonsburg’s tentative 2020 schedule follows.
Prestonsburg High School
Football 2020 Schedule
Date Opponent Time
Sept. 11 at Powell County 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 Floyd Central 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 25 at East Ridge 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 Shelby Valley 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 9 at West Carter 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 16 Bath County 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 23 Martin County 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 30 Betsy Layne 7:30 p.m.
