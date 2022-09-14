Prestonsburg captures 15th Region All 'A' title

PRESTONSBURG — Remaining the frontrunner, Prestonsburg shut out Pikeville 7-0 in the 15th Region All "A" Classic title match at Josh Francis Field/Blackcat Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Anna Burchett and Sophie Stephens each recorded a hat trick to lead Prestonsburg to the shutout win.

Burchett, the state's all-time leading scorer, netted three goals and dished out three assists.

Following Burchett, Stephens provided three goals and dealt out one assist.

Chipping in offensively for Prestonsburg, Jade Fitzpatrick netted one goal and Emily Burchett recorded one assist.

Goalkeeper Lindsey Stratton recorded a shutout for the Blackcats. Stratton logged one save in the title match.

Prior to shutting out Pikeville in the championship match, Prestonsburg defeated Martin County and Shelby Valley earlier in the tournament.

Prestonsburg 11, Martin County 1: Prestonsburg pulled away to beat Martin County 11-1 in the semifinals of the 15th Region All "A" Classic on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Anna Burchett scored eight goals and dealt out one assist to lead Prestonsburg to the win.

Instrumental in Prestonsburg's win, Emily Burchett distributed seven assists for the Blackcats.

Jade Fitzpatrick (two goals, one assist), Sophie Stephens (one goal), Kendyl Stephens (one assist) and Abby Moore (one assist) contributed to Prestonsburg's victory.

Defensively, Prestonsburg goalkeeper Lindsey Stratton recorded two saves while limiting Martin County to one goal.

Prestonsburg 24, Shelby Valley 0: Prestonsburg rolled past Shelby Valley 24-0 in the 15th Region All "A" Classic on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Perennial championship contender Prestonsburg used a diverse offensive attack to notch the win.

Anna Burchett (eight goals, one assist), Jade Fitzpatrick (four goals), Emily Burchett (two goals, four assists), Abby Moore (two goals, two assists), Hannah Blankenship (two goals, one assist), Hanah Trimble (two goals), Sophie Stephens (two goals), Maggie Nelson (one goal) and Leah Burchett (one goal) each contributed for the Blackcats.

Goalkeeper Lindsey Stratton recorded a shutout in Prestonsburg's convincing victory.

Blackcats blank Powell County, OBI

PRESTONSBURG — Prior to competing in the 15th Region All "A" Classic, Prestonsburg blanked Powell County and Oneida Baptist Institute for back-to-back wins Sept. 6-8.

Prestonsburg 4, Powell County 0: Danny Amador scored three goals to lead Prestonsburg past visiting Powell County 4-0 in a boys' high school soccer match on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Along with Amador, who recorded a hat trick, Brody Boyd (one goal), Taegan Slone (two assists) and Nick Lester (one assist) contributed to Prestonsburg's attack.

Goalkeeper Connor Kute paced Prestonsburg defensively, recording a shutout. Kute logged five saves.

Prestonsburg 10, Oneida Baptist Institute 0: Balanced Prestonsburg pulled away to beat Oneida Baptist Institute 10-0 in a boys' high school soccer match on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Taegan Slone (three goals, one assist), Bryan Maynard (two goals, one assist), Danny Amador (one goal, two assists), Nick Lester (one goal), Brody Boyd (one goal), Logan Boyd (one goal), Connor Kute (one goal, two saves), Caleb Gearheart (one assist) and Caleb Combs (one save) produced for Prestonsburg in the shutout win.