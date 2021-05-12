BUCKLEYS CREEK — Visiting Prestonsburg swept Pike Central in a high school baseball double-header, winning 8-2 and 8-1 on Thursday, May 6.
Prestonsburg 8,
Pike Central 2
Prestonsburg prevailed 8-2 in five innings over Pike County Central in the nightcap of a high school baseball doubleheader on Thursday, May 6.
Matt Welch claimed the win on the mound for the Blackcats. Welch allowed two runs on five hits over five innings, striking out nine.
Cameron Kimbler took the pitching loss for Pike Central. Kimbler surrendered eight runs on seven hits over four innings, striking out three.
Prestonsburg out hit Pike Central 7-5. Payton Burke and Brayden Slone paced Prestonsburg at the plate, recording two hits apiece for the Blackcats.
Wes Salisbury contributed offensively for Prestonsburg, driving in two of the Blackcats’ eight runs.
Both Slone and Salisbury tripled for the Blackcats.
Bryce Adkins went two for two at the plate to lead Pike Central’s offensive effort.
Prestonsburg 8,
Pike Central 1
Prestonsburg pulled away to beat Pike County Central 8-1 in five innings in the opening game of a high school baseball doubleheader on Thursday, May 6.
Payton Burke picked up the win on the mound for the Blackcats. Burke allowed one run on two hits over five innings, recording eight strikeouts.
Ben Huffman suffered the pitching loss for Pike County Central. Huffman allowed seven runs on five hits over four innings, registering seven strikeouts.
Prestonsburg outhit Pike County Central 6-2. Burke and Cameron Zimmerman led Prestonsburg’s offensive attack, recording two hits apiece. Zimmerman drilled two doubles for the Blackcats.
Each team committed four errors.