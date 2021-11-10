SALYERSVILLE – The Prestonsburg High School and Adams Middle School archery teams captured titles in a season opener at Magoffin County on Saturday, Nov. 6.
The Blackcats, under the direction of head coach Sherman Holiday, captured multiple team and individual titles.
The results for the Prestonsburg archery program follow.
Middle School Division
Girls' 5th Place – Lauren Ousley
Boys' 1st Place – Isaac Stewart
Team 1st Place – Adams Middle School
High School 3D Division
Girls' 4th Place – Laken Shepherd
Girls' 1st Place – McKenna Wireman
Boys' 5th Place – Zach Garrett
Boys' 3rd Place – Grant Stratton
Boys' 1st Place – Jordan Goble
Overall Male 3D – Jordan Goble
Team 1st Place – Prestonsburg High School
High School Bullseye Division
Boys' 3rd Place – Zach Garrett
Boys' 1st Place – Jordan Goble
Overall Male Bullseye – Jordan Goble
Team 1st Place – Prestonsburg High School