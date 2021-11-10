SALYERSVILLE – The Prestonsburg High School and Adams Middle School archery teams captured titles in a season opener at Magoffin County on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The Blackcats, under the direction of head coach Sherman Holiday, captured multiple team and individual titles.

The results for the Prestonsburg archery program follow.

Middle School Division

Girls' 5th Place – Lauren Ousley

Boys' 1st Place – Isaac Stewart

Team 1st Place – Adams Middle School

High School 3D Division

Girls' 4th Place – Laken Shepherd

Girls' 1st Place – McKenna Wireman

Boys' 5th Place – Zach Garrett

Boys' 3rd Place – Grant Stratton

Boys' 1st Place – Jordan Goble

Overall Male 3D – Jordan Goble

Team 1st Place – Prestonsburg High School

High School Bullseye Division

Boys' 3rd Place – Zach Garrett

Boys' 1st Place – Jordan Goble

Overall Male Bullseye – Jordan Goble

Team 1st Place – Prestonsburg High School