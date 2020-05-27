Prestonsburg is slated to host familiar foe Pike Central for a 2020 high school football season opener on August 21.
High school football teams across the state have been sidelined via the coronavirus outbreak but players and coaches continue to prepare individually for the 2020 high school football season.
Along with Pike Central, Prestonsburg is scheduled to host Floyd Central, Shelby Valley, Bath County and Martin County later in the year.
The Blackcats have away games on tap against Lawrence County, Hazard, Powell County, East Ridge and East Carter in the upcoming campaign.
Prestonsburg concluded the 2019 season 2-8 and missed out on advancing to the Class 2A State Playoffs. The Brandon Brewer-coached Blackcats notched wins over Powell County and East Ridge in 2019. The Blackcats dropped games to Pike Central, Lawrence County, Hazard, Floyd Central, Shelby Valley, West Carter, Bath County and Martin County.
Brewer wrapped up his second season as the Blackcats’ head coach in late-October.
Through 10 games in the 2019 season, opponents outscored Prestonsburg 341-153. However, Prestonsburg showed some improvement on the gridiron.
Prestonsburg quarterback Brayden Slone is headed into his senior season. Through the air for Prestonsburg in 2019, Slone completed 37 of 97 passes for 467 yards and three touchdowns.
Ranking second in rushing for the Blackcats in the 2019 high school football season, Slone took 70 carries for 351 yards and seven touchdowns.
Carter Akers led the Blackcats in rushing. Now a junior, Akers rushed 79 times for 356 yards and two touchdowns in 2019.
As a team, Prestonsburg rushed 253 times for 1,111 yards and 16 touchdowns in 10 games during the 2019 season.
Owen Greene emerged as Prestonsburg’s leading receiver as a junior. Poised to compete in his senior season, Greene reeled in 15 receptions for 200 yards for the Blackcats in 2019.
Prestonsburg will be looking to open preseason practice in July.
Prestonsburg High School
Football 2020 Schedule
Date Opponent Time
Aug. 21 Pike Central 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 28 at Lawrence Co. 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Hazard 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Powell County 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 Floyd Central 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 25 at East Ridge 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 Shelby Valley 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 9 at West Carter 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 16 Bath County 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 23 Martin County 7:30 p.m.
Sports Editor’s Note: The KHSAA still hasn’t ruled on the upcoming fall season yet. The schedule is tenative as of right now.
