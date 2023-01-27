PRESTONSBURG — Eighth grader Braxton Keathley poured in 30 points to lead Prestonsburg past Phelps 91-75 in a boys' high school basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Prestonsburg, under the direction of first-year head coach Chase Parsley, shot 51.5 percent (35 of 68) from the field in the win. Faring well beyond the arc, the Blackcats shot 35 percent (seven-of-20) from three-point range.

Prestonsburg shot 63.6 percent (14 of 22) from the free-throw line.

Following Keathley's scoring effort, Caleb Lawson netted 13 points for the Blackcats.

Giving Prestonsburg four scorers in double figures, Connor Napier and Brian Halbert netted 10 points apiece. Napier recorded a double-double, pulling down 14 rebounds.

Nearly recording another double-double for the Blackcats, Kaden Allen added eight points and 10 rebounds.

Nine different players provided scoring for the Blackcats in the win. The additional scorers for Prestonsburg were Grant Varney (seven points), Mason Stidham (five points), Wes Salisbury (five points) and Jaxon Estridge (three points).

Prestonsburg posted its second win over Phelps in the 2022-23 boys' high school basketball season.

Powell County 75, Prestonsburg 67: Visiting Prestonsburg couldn't battle back from behind as Powell County won 75-67 in a boys' high school basketball game in Stanton on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Following the loss, Prestonsburg slipped to 12-7.

Powell County improved to 7-11 after posting the win.

Host Powell County shot 50.9 percent (22 of 53) from the field. The Pirates connected on six of 15 three-point field goal attempts to shoot 40 percent from beyond the arc.

Powell County, which featured four scorers in double figures, shot 55.6 percent (15 of 27) from the free-throw line.

Jack Rose scored 21 points to lead Powell County to the win. Rose hit four of eight three-point field goal attempts.

Accompanying Rose in double figures for the Pirates, Brayden Brandenburg scored 17 points, Dylan Carter netted 14 points and Cameron Delrosario tallied 11 points.

Chipping in offensively, Tucker Ramsey (seven points), Dalton Humble (four points) and James Johnson (one point) provided Powell County's additional scoring.

Prestonsburg shot 45.3 percent (24 of 53) from the field. The Blackcats connected on five of 22 attempts from three-point range.

Prestonsburg shot 73.7 percent (14 of 19) from the free-throw line.

Leading Prestonsburg in scoring for the third straight game, Braxton Keathley netted a team-high 20 points for the Blackcats.

Accompanying Keathley in double figures for Prestonsburg, Caleb Lawson scored 15 points and Kaden Allen netted 12 points.

The additional scorers for Prestonsburg were Brian Halbert (five points), Connor Napier (four points), Grant Varney (four points), Wes Salisbury (four points) and Mason Stidham (three points).