PRESTONSBURG — Returning to the win column, Prestonsburg topped visiting Pike Central 10-4 in a high school baseball game on Friday, April 15.

Prestonsburg bounced back to win at home after dropping a one-run game to Shelby Valley on the road one day earlier.

The Blackcats scored first and never trailed. Prestonsburg plated four runs in the bottom half of the first inning.

The Blackcats led 5-0 before Pike Central plated its first run in the top half of the third inning.

Payton Burke started on the mound for the Blackcats and earned the win. Burke pitched five innings, allowing three runs on five hits, while recording six strikeouts.

JD McKinney closed the game out on the mound for Prestonsburg and claimed the save. McKinney pitched two innings, allowing one run on one hit and two walks.

Isaac Blankenship started on the mound for the Hawks and suffered the loss. Blankenship pitched four and 1/3 innings, allowing 10 runs on nine hits and one walk while recording four strikeouts.

Following Blankenship on the mound, Lucas Anderson and Luke Thornsberry each worked in relief for the Hawks.

Prestonsburg banged out 10 hits in the win. Jon Little, JD McKinney and Nic Kidd delivered two hits apiece for the Blackcats. Little homered in Prestonsburg's convincing victory.

Contributing offensively for Prestonsburg, Burke, Matt Welch, Wes Salisbury and Cameron Zimmerman added one hit apiece.

Salisbury collected two RBIs for the Blackcats while Burke, McKinney, Little, Kidd, Welch and Seth Fitch each drove in one run.

Caleb Mouton paced Pike Central at the plate, providing three hits in four at-bats. Mouton drilled two doubles and tallied three RBIs.

Following Mouton's offensive performance, Patrick Mandrell, Blake Hager and Peyton Compton added one hit apiece for the Hawks. Mandrell doubled while Hager drove in one run.