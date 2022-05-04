EASTERN — Prevailing in a high-scoring 58th District baseball game, visiting Prestonsburg broke away to beat Floyd Central 16-9 on Wednesday, April 27.

Prestonsburg outscored Floyd Central 8-2 over the final two innings to notch the district win.

Pitching out of a relief role for the Blackcats, Payton Burke claimed the win on the mound. Burke allowed five runs on four hits and one walk over five and 1/3 innings.

Matt Welch started on the mound for the Blackcats. Welch allowed four runs on five hits and one walk, while recording one strikeout.

Dylan Mosley started on the mound for Floyd Central and took the loss. Mosley pitched four innings, allowing eight runs on 10 hits, while registering four strikeouts.

Behind Mosley, Grant Jenkins, Connor Hopkins, Jacob Bentley, Nick Rackey and Logan Moore each pitched in relief for the Jaguars.

Prestonsburg plated 15 runs on 16 hits. Burke and Nic Kidd each collected three hits in the Blackcats' win. Five different Prestonsburg players connected for multiple hits. JD McKinney, Ryan Meade and Seth Fitch added two hits apiece for the Blackcats. Rounding out Prestonsburg's hitting effort, Welch, Jon Little, Wes Salisbury and Cameron Zimmerman provided one hit apiece.

Burke supplied three RBIs while Welch, Kidd, Seth Fitch and Ryan Meade logged two RBIs apiece.

McKinney, Zimmerman and Little each drove in one run for the Blackcats.

Floyd Central scored nine runs on 16 hits. Bentley, Wesley Prater and Jace Martin each recorded three hits for the Jaguars. Contributing to Floyd Central's offensive effort in the district game, Mosley and Logan Meade added two hits apiece. Chipping in at the plate for the Jaguars, Rackey, Kolten Crum and Max Martin each connected for one hit.

Prater, Crum and Jace Martin each recorded two RBIs.

Contributing to Floyd Central's scoring, Jenkins and Max Martin drove in one run apiece.