Semifinals

Johnson Central 11

Prestonsburg 6

BELFRY — Johnson Central exploded for six runs in the bottom of the second.

That outburst of offense helped the Golden Eagles get the momentum and they never let it go as Johnson Central knocked off Prestonsburg 11-6 in the 15th Region semifinals at Belfry.

Prestonsburg finished the season with a 17-14 record, while the Golden Eagles advanced to take on Lawrence County in the championship immediately after the conclusion of this game.

The Golden Eagles struck first in the bottom of the second. Bryce Spencer drew a leadoff walk and Cole Ward followed with a double off the fence to put runners on second and third with no outs.

Matt Crum made the most of the situation as he added a two RBI double to give the Golden Eagles the early 2-0 lead.

Johnson Central wasn’t finished, though. Gavin Crum followed Matt Crum’s double by getting hit-by-a-pitch to put two runners on. Bryce Shepherd followed with a bunt over Jon Little’s head to drop for a single and load the bases.

With the bases loaded and one out, Brock Butcher drove home with an RBI walk to push the lead to 3-0.

With the bases loaded and only one out, Prestonsburg changed pitchers and brought in Seth Fitch to relieve Matt Welch.

After the pitching change, the bases were still loaded full of Golden Eagles and Connor Lemaster delivered with a base clearing double as he stood at second with a three RBI double to push the lead to 6-0 after two innings of play.

The Blackcats got a run back in the top of the third. Wes Salisbury hit an infield single to lead off the third. With one out, Ryan Meade was hit-by-a-pitch to put two Blackcat runners on. Jon Little followed with a single to load the bases.

With the bases loaded and one out, Payton Burke hit into a fielder’s choice, but he drove home the first Prestonsburg run of the game.

Johnson Central pitcher Cameron Kelsey got out of the inning with a strike out.

The Golden Eagles got the run back in the bottom of the inning, though. Cole Ward hit a leadoff single to start things. He advanced to second on a passed ball and scored as Matt Crum reached on an error. Johnson Central held a 7-1 lead after three innings of play.

Prestonsburg got going in the top of the fifth. With one out, Cameron Zimmerman drew a walk. Zimmerman looked to be picked off on a steal attempt, but an errand throw allowed him to score and cut the lead to 7-2.

The Blackcats weren’t done as Little hit a solo home run to cut the lead to 7-3.

The Golden Eagles answered in the bottom of the fifth getting the two runs back. Ward drew a leadoff walk. Matt Crum reached on an error. The Golden Eagles executed a double steal to put both runners in scoring position.

That move paid off as Gavin Crum followed with a two RBI single as the lead grew to 9-3.

The Golden Eagles went back to work in the bottom of the sixth inning. Lemaster led off the inning with a single. Keygan Pelfrey followed with a walk. Spencer ripped a two RBI double to push the lead to 11-3.

Johnson Central kept the pressure on. With one out, Matt Crum reached on an error. With two outs, seventh-grader Brayden Shepherd reached on an error to load the bases.

Prestonsburg pitcher Nick Kidd got out of the jam as he got Kelsey to ground out and stop the damage.

The Blackcats made one final push in the top of the seventh.

With two outs, Brett Davis was hit-by-a-pitch. Little followed with a single. Burke was hit-by-a-pitch to load the bases.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Kidd ripped a base clearing double to right to cut the lead to 11-6. He advanced to third on the throw home.

Johnson Central made a pitching change and Dawson Montgomery recorded the final out for the Golden Eagles.

Johnson Central’s Kelsey got the start for the Golden Eagles. He tossed four and 2/3 innings of work and gave up three runs on three hits and no walks, while striking out four batters.

Brock Butcher came in and tossed two innings of work. He gave up three runs on two hits and one walk, while striking out three batters.

Montgomery tossed 1/3 of an inning to get the last out of the game.

Prestonsburg used four pitchers in the game.

Quarterfinals

Prestonsburg 6

Pikeville 0

Prestonsburg was hungry for revenge Wednesday night against Pikeville and the Blackcats fulfilled that hunger as they picked up a 6-0 win over the Panthers in the first round 15th Region Tournament at Belfry.

Jon Little kicked things off for the Blackcats reaching on a walk. Little made his way around to third with a couple of steals before Payton Burke connected on a fly ball to right fielder Jeb Wilkerson allowing Little to tag up and cross the plate for the first run of the night.

Pikeville was never able to get things going offensively Wednesday night.

The Panthers came up with no hits against Prestonsburg’s Payton Burke who pitched a full game and came up with 12 strikeouts on the night.

The Blackcats were able to pick up two more runs in the top of the sixth to extend the lead 4-0 over Pikeville.

Prestonsburg capped off the night with its final two runs in the seventh with Cameron Zimmerman and Little both finding their way across home to give Prestonsburg the win 6-0 over Pikeville.