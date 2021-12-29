ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. - Prestonsburg upended host Cherokee (Tenn.) 46-36 in the Big H Barbeque Bash on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The win allowed Prestonsburg to halt a four-game losing skid. With the win, Prestonsburg improved to 2-7.

Prestonsburg shot 35 percent (14 of 40) from the field. The Blackcats connected on six of 17 attempts taken beyond the arc, shooting 35.3 percent (12 of 19) from three-point range.

Prestonsburg shot 63.2 percent (12 of 19) from the free-throw line.

Caleb Lawson scored 13 points to lead Prestonsburg to the win.

Accompanying Lawson in double figures for the Blackcats, Brian Halbert scored 11 points and Jacob Slone netted 10 points.

The additional scorers for Prestonsburg in the win included Mason Stidham (six points), Wes Salisbury (four points), Connor Napier (one point) and Jon Little (one point).

South Greene (Tenn.) 56, Prestonsburg 45: South Greene (Tenn.) topped Prestonsburg 56-45 in the Big H Barbeque Bash on Monday, Dec. 20.

Prestonsburg shot 35.4 percent (17-of-48) from the field. The Blackcats connected on only three of 16 three-point field goal attempts in the setback.

Prestonsburg shot 57.1 percent (eight-of-14) from the free throw line.

Wes Salisbury led the Blackcats offensively, scoring 10 points. Salisbury was the only Prestonsburg player to reach double figures.

Nearly reaching double figures for the Blackcats, Jacob Slone netted nine points.

The other scorers for Prestonsburg in the setback included Grant Varney (six points), Connor Napier (six points), Logan Boyd (four points), Brian Halbert (four points), Caleb Lawson (three points) and Jon Little (three points).

Varney paced Prestonsburg inside, pulling down eight rebounds.