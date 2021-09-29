PRESTONSBURG — On a night when the 2001 Class 2A state runner-up team was honored, Prestonsburg delivered a dominant performance, pulling away to win 48-22 over district rival East Ridge at Josh Francis Field/Blackcat Stadium on Friday, Sept. 24.

Prestonsburg, which claimed its fourth straight win, forced East Ridge to play from behind throughout the district matchup. The Blackcats sprinted out to a 28-0 lead in the opening quarter.

Prestonsburg led 34-14 at halftime and remained in control throughout the second half.

Thriving on the ground, Brandon Brewer-coached Prestonsburg rushed 56 times for 453 yards and six TDs.

Carter Akers led the Blackcats, rushing 21 times for 174 yards and two TDs.

Following Akers on the ground for Prestonsburg, Ethan Jarvis rushed 18 times for 150 yards and three TDs.

Behind Jarvis, Brant George rushed 10 times for 79 yards and one TD for the Blackcats.

Chipping in on the ground for Prestonsburg, Jon Little and Jackson Shannon rushed for 39 yards and 28 yards, respectively.

Pacing Prestonsburg's defensive unit. Akers recorded a game-high 11 tackles.

Alex Harris delivered in the secondary for Prestonsburg, recording an interception.

Quarterback Dylan Burdine led East Ridge, completing 15 of 22 passes for 259 yards and two TDs. Burdine completed at least one pass to six different receivers. The East Ridge quarterback threw one interception.

Zack Mason paced East Ridge in receiving, making four receptions for 62 yards.

Landon Robinson and Brad Howell hauled in one TD pass reception apiece for the Warriors.

Clinton Williamson and Zack Adkins combined to lead East Ridge's defensive effort, recording nine tackles apiece.

The Warriors were limited on the ground, rushing 20 times for 43 yards and one TD.

Burdine added a rushing TD for East Ridge in the district loss.

Prestonsburg is scheduled to visit Shelby Valley for another Class 2A, District 8 game on Thursday, Sept. 30.