East Ridge played a great defensive game, but Prestonsburg was too explosive Saturday in the Pike County Bowl as the Blackcats picked up a 26-6 win over the Warriors.

Prestonsburg got on the scoreboard first with a busted play.

East Ridge held the Blackcats to a fourth and long. Prestonsburg got in punt formation, but a bad snap happened. That allowed Prestonsburg’s Dalton Elliot to pick up the snap and run the ball and run for a first down. The next play, Elliot broke free for a 45-yard TD run to put the Blackcats up 8-0 after the two-point conversion.

The score remained the same until halftime. In the third quarter, Elliot broke free for a 48-yard TD run with 6:20 left to give Prestonsburg a 14-0 lead.

After Alex Harris came up with an interception for the Blackcats on East Ridge’s next drive, Elliot scored from two yards out with 3:54 left in the third to push the lead to 20-0.

The Warriors got on the scoreboard on their next possession. Running back Isaiah Adkins scored on a 29-yard pass from Landon Robinson to cut the lead to 20-6 with 26 seconds left in the third quarter.

Harris scored the final TD of the night for Prestonsburg with 7:20 left to play to set the game’s final score of 26-6.

Freshman quarterback Bryce Holbrook looked good for the Blackcats. He didn’t have to do too much and he finished the game four for nine passing for 36 yards.

Jacob Rose led the rushing attack with 136 yards on 20 carries. Elliot followed with a huge day as he rushed for 128 yards and three TDs on seven carries. Colin Hatfield added 42 yards on the ground.

Prestonsburg finished the game with 304 rushing yards and 340 total yards of offense.

East Ridge finished the game with 265 yards of total offense.

Stevie Todd Layne led the East Ridge offense. He was five for eight passing for 76 yards and an interception. He also led the Warriors rushing attack with 67 yards on 14 carries. Layne also caught two passes for 26 yards.

Quarterback Landon Robinson was five for 10 passing for 63 yards and a TD with an interception. He also rushed for 10 yards and caught a 24-yard pass.

Adkins was one for one passing for 30 yards. He also rushed for 22 yards on nine carries. He caught four passes for 66 yards and a TD.

Shane Bishop added a 30-yard catch. Keaton Puckett had two catches for 20 yards. Jacob Ferran added a three-yard catch.

East Ridge (1-1) is scheduled to visit River View at 7:30 p.m.

Prestonsburg (2-0) is scheduled to visit Paintsville at 7:30 p.m.