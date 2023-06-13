BETSY LAYNE — The Betsy Layne Elementary School boys' basketball program will host a skills camp at the BLES Dome July 14-15.
The Bobcat Skills Camp will be under the direction of BLES boys' basketball head coach Robbie Johnson. Heading into his first season as BLES head coach, Johnson has over 15 years of coaching experience. Johnson has won five Floyd County A-Team Championships, two Floyd County B-Team Championships and two Floyd County C-Team Championships in his career. He has recorded 232 A-Team wins.
The youth basketball camp is for children in grades K-6.
The camp will be held from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. on Friday, July 14.
The camp will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, July 15.
The fee for the camp is $30 per camper or $25 each for siblings.
Each camper will receive a T-shirt.