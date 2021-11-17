BETSY LAYNE – Blue-White Night is set to be held at Junior Newsome Arena at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19.
A preseason event, Blue-White Night will feature the Betsy Layne boys' and girls' basketball teams as well as cheerleaders.
Fans will have an opportunity to see the 2020-21 editions of the Betsy Layne boys' and girls' basketball teams throughout Blue-White Night.
Betsy Layne is the reigning 58th District boys' basketball champion. Under the direction of head coach Derrick Newsome, Betsy Layne reached the semifinals of the 2020/2021 15th Region Boys' Basketball Tournament. The Bobcats compiled a 13-9 record in the 2020-21 boys' high school basketball season.
The Bobcats are scheduled to host Shelby Valley for a 2021/2022 season opener on Friday, Dec. 3.
After falling to Lawrence County in overtime in the semifinals of the 58th District Girls' Basketball Tournament, Betsy Layne exited the 2020/2021 hoops season 10-16. Gary Keathley is preparing to guide the Betsy Layne girls' basketball team in his first season as head coach. Keathley replaced former Betsy Layne girls' basketball head coach Doug Hopkins.
The Lady Cats are scheduled to host Magoffin County for a 2021/2022 season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 30.