BETSY LAYNE — Rolling to its third win in the 2023 high school football season, Betsy Layne blanked former district rival Fairview 43-0 on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The Bobcats moved to 3-0 after posting the win.

Quarterback Carter Parsons led Betsy Layne to the win, completing 11 passes for 254 yards and five TDs.

Landon Howell led a group of four Betsy Layne receivers, hauling in four receptions for 106 yards and one TD.

Along with Howell's pass catching, Isaiah Allen reeled in three receptions for 70 yards and two TDs.

Contributing to Betsy Layne's aerial assault, Connor Bentley and Dylon Williams added one TD pass reception apiece.

The Bobcats rushed 24 times for 174 yards and one TD. Finishing as Betsy Layne's leading rusher, Mitchell Castle took six carries for 62 yards.

Reaching the end zone via the ground in Betsy Layne's shutout win, Andrew McCutcheon rushed eight times for 58 yards and one TD.

Ryan Bradford and Adrien Witham paced Betsy Layne defensively, recording seven tackles apiece for the Bobcats.

Aiding Betsy Layne's defensive effort, Castle, Peyton Maynard and Elijah Knight each delivered six tackles. Maynard registered two sacks in Betsy Layne's convincing victory.

Fairview (0-3) was held to under 200 yards of total offense.

Jace Murray paced Fairview's limited offensive attack, rushing eight times for 72 yards. Through the air, Murray completed eight passes for 66 yards.

Defensively for Fairview, Xaven Kouns posted eight tackles.

"The Dr. Mike Goble Bowl was a huge success for us," said Betsy Layne Coach Jarredd Jarrell. "Our community came out and supported us in a big way. Thank you to anyone who helped in any way. I would especially like to thank our boosters, and my wife, Kristal. It was great to see everyone honor the lives of Dr. Mike Goble, Kylie Clark and Dean Hamilton."

Betsy Layne is scheduled to visit Knott County Central for its next game on Friday, Sept. 8.