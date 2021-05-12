BETSY LAYNE — Betsy Layne broke into the win column during the opening week of May, beating both Buckhorn and Jenkins convincingly.
Betsy Layne 12,
Jenkins 2
(5 innings)
Notching its first win in the 2021 high school baseball season, Betsy Layne beat visiting Jenkins 12-2 in five innings on Wednesday, May 5.
Byron Tackett earned the win on the mound for the Bobcats. Tackett allowed two runs on two hits over five innings, recording seven strikeouts.
Betsy Layne plated a dozen runs on only three hits.
Brady Hall led Betsy Layne's offensive attack, finishing two for three with four RBIs.
Brady Robinson (one for four, one RBI), Austin Tackett (two RBIs) and Matthew Dudleson (one RBI) contributed at the plate as Betsy Layne won.
Betsy Layne 12,
Buckhorn 1
(5 innings)
Continuing to win, Betsy Layne beat visiting Buckhorn, an opponent from the neighboring 14th Region, 12-1 in five innings in a high school baseball game on Thursday, May 6.
Betsy Layne pitcher Brady Robinson held Buckhorn scoreless, allowing one run on two walks as he claimed the win. Robinson recorded seven strikeouts.
Betsy Layne plated 12 runs on eight hits.
Robinson (one for four, two RBIs), Cameron Pente (two for three, one RBI), Brady Hall (two for three, one RBI), Andrew Kidd one for two, one RBI), Matthew Dudleson (one for three, two RBIs) and Cody Smith (one RBI) each contributed at the plate for the Bobcats. Dudleson doubled for Betsy Layne in the victory.