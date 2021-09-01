BETSY LAYNE – Continuing to win on the gridiron, Betsy Layne beat visiting Morgan County 56-20 on Friday, Aug. 27.

The game was stopped with 10:40 remaining when Morgan County did not want to continue following an unsportsmanlike penalty being called.

Betsy Layne gradually pulled away to win convincingly. The Bobcats led 36-14 at halftime.

Betsy Layne amassed 580 yards of total offense in the win.

“We’re beginning to figure out how to win and we’ve found our grit,” said Betsy Layne Coach Jarredd Jarrell. “The community support has been amazing and the kids have played their hearts out. We are a team that has been beaten down for so long and we’re finally getting to enjoy some winning.”

Quarterback Chase Mims led Betsy Layne to the win over Morgan County, completing 12 of 15 passes for 370 yards and four TDs. Contributing on the ground in the Bobcats’ victory, Mims rushed four times for 40 yards and one TD.

Brady Robinson led Betsy Layne in receiving, reeling in seven receptions for 159 yards and two TDs.

Following Robinson in receiving for the Bobcats, Reece Music hauled in three catches for 134 yards and one TD.

Aiding Betsy Layne’s aerial attack, Shawn Dee Howell reeled in two receptions for 77 yards and one TD.

Marcus Hall and Brady Robinson combined to lead Betsy Layne’s defensive effort, recording 15 tackles apiece. In addition to logging 15 tackles, Hall recorded one tackle for a loss, one sack and an interception for the Bobcats.

On the ground, Betsy Layne rushed 21 times for 210 yards and three TDs. Austin Tackett emerged as Betsy Layne’s leading rusher, finishing with 55 yards and two TDs via six carries. Tackett led Betsy Layne in rushing during the 2020 high school football season.

Morgan County rushed 43 times for 287 yards and three TDs. Jordan Sexton led the Cougars, rushing 18 times for 207 yards and three TDs.

It was a big week for the Betsy Layne head coach as he proposed to his girlfriend prior to guiding the Bobcats to the win.

“I couldn’t be more proud of these Bobcats and I am proud to be their coach,” said Jarrell. “I also want to give a shutout to my girlfriend, Kristal. We got engaged this week. I can’t thank her enough for always being there for me.”

Betsy Layne is scheduled to visit East Ridge for its next game on Friday, Sept. 3.