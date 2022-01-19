Pikeville’s defense just wears opponents down.

The stingy and relentless Panther defense stepped up again Saturday night to help Pikeville pull out a 67-55 win over Betsy Layne in the 15th Region All “A” Classic championship at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

Pikeville’s defense caused 16 Betsy Layne turnovers and the Panthers outscored the Bobcats 19-4 in points off turnovers during the game.

The Panthers won their second straight 15th Region All “A” Classic championship.

Betsy Layne jumped out to a 9-5 lead early.

Pikeville fought back and Rylee Samons knocked down a three to beat the first quarter buzzer to give the Panthers a 16-15 lead after the first quarter of play.

Samons led the way for Pikeville with a game-high 25 points and six rebounds.

Jordan Frazier scored with 5:58 left in the first half to give Betsy Layne a 21-17 lead.

Pikeville’s Keian Worrix answered as he scored and was fouled with 4:58 left; he knocked down the free throw to cut Betsy Layne’s lead to 21-20.

Laithan Hall came up with a steal for Pikeville. Hall found Worrix on the fastbreak and Worrix scored and was fouled again with 2:52 left in the first half; Worrix knocked down the free throw to give the Panthers a 27-25 lead.

Nick Robinson scored with 2:22 left to push Pikeville’s lead to 29-25.

Frazier split a pair of free throws for the Bobcats with 59 seconds left in the half to cut the halftime lead to 29-26.

Worrix hurt his ankle at the end of the half. But the senior gutted it out and came back out in the third quarter.

Hall scored Pikeville’s first nine third quarter points as the Panthers held a 40-36 lead with 4:00 left in the quarter.

Tate Walters extended the Panthers’ lead to 43-36 by knocking down a three. Samons followed with back-to-back baskets for Pikeville to push the lead to 47-36. Walters followed with another basket as the lead grew to 49-36 with just 1:00 left in the third quarter.

Pikeville held a 51-38 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.

Frazier scored with 5:54 left in the fourth to cut the Pikeville lead to 51-44.

Hall answered with a three and a basket with 3:40 to push the Panther lead to 58-44.

Betsy Layne couldn’t get back in the game as Pikeville held the Bobcats off for a 67-55 win.

Hall finished with 16 points and three steals for Pikeville. Worrix added nine points, five assists, four rebounds and a steal. Walters followed with nine points, four rebounds and four steals. Robinson added eight points and eight rebounds.

Frazier led the way for the Bobcats with a team-high 20 points. Chase Mims added a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds. He also added four assists, a block and a steal. Nicholas Howell knocked down three threes on the night and finished with 11 points and three steals. Andrew Kidd and Cameron Pente each finished with three points. Betsy Layne was again without Brady Robinson.

Betsy Layne 48,

East Ridge 42

Betsy Layne didn’t have standout Brady Robinson Friday night in the 15th Region All “A” Classic semifinals against East Ridge.

That hurt the Bobcats, but it didn’t stop them from picking up a 48-42 win over the Warriors to advance to the 15th Region All “A” Classic championship against Pikeville.

Betsy Layne is known for its quick up and down style of play, but without Robinson, the Bobcats slowed the pace and played a slower half court game.

It worked as Jordan Frazier led Betsy Layne with a game-high 20 points, two steals and a block. Teammate Chase Mims added a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Nicholas Howell followed with eight points and Carter Parson added five. Andrew Kidd knocked down a big three in the win as well.

East Ridge’s Jonathan Mills didn’t play in the opening round win over Shelby Valley, but he opened the game with the Warriors’ first eight points as he knocked down two threes in that stretch. East Ridge held an early 8-2 lead.

Parsons knocked down a three with 1:19 left in the first, but Eli Sykes answered with a score for East Ridge as the Warriors held a 12-9 lead after the first quarter of play.

Betsy Layne’s defense stepped up in the second quarter.

The Bobcats only allowed two points to the Warriors the entire second quarter of play.

Frazier opened the second with a basket for the Bobcats and Parsons followed with a basket with 6:45 left in the half to give Betsy Layne a 13-12 lead.

Sykes answered for the Warriors with 4:22 left in the half to put East Ridge on top 14-13.

Howell knocked down a three for Betsy Layne. Mims followed with a basket and Frazier scored with 1:44 as the Bobcat lead grew to 20-14 with 1:44 left. Mims added a basket as Betsy Layne held a 22-14 lead at the halftime break.

Mims opened the third quarter with a basket as the Betsy Layne lead grew to 24-14.

East Ridge’s Eli Rose answered with a three to cut the lead to 24-17 with 5:45 left in the third.

The Warriors took a 27-26 lead after Braxton Stanley hit back-to-back threes. The threes capped off a 13-2 run.

Howell answered with a late three as Betsy Layne held a 29-27 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.

Sykes opened the fourth with a basket for East Ridge to tie things up at 29-29.

Kidd answered with a three for the Bobcats and Howell knocked down a pair of free throws as Betsy Layne held a 34-29 lead with 4:57 left.

From that point on, Betsy Layne knocked down 14 of 16 free throws to hold the Warriors off and pick up a 48-42 win.

Stanley led the way for East Ridge with a team-high 14 points and two steals. Mills added 11 points, seven rebounds, two steals and an assist. Sykes finished with eight points and six rebounds. Isaac Woods added five points. Rose scored three points and pulled down seven rebounds. Brad Howell chipped in with one point.

Betsy Layne 73,

Paintsville 65

Brady Robinson got hot and stayed hot as he helped the Bobcats pick up a 73-65 win over Paintsville in a tough contested game in the opening round of the 15th Region All “A” Classic at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

Late in the game, Robinson was on a fastbreak and he was fouled by Paintsville’s Connor Fugate.

There was some extra curricular activity after the play.

When everything settled Robinson was ejected, but Paintsville picked up several technical fouls after the foul.

That led to four Betsy Layne free throws with just over a minute left to play. The Bobcats got six free throws when all was said and done. Betsy Layne knocked down four of the six free throws as the lead grew to 71-61 1:08 left in the game.

Betsy Layne’s Cameron Pente got two more free throws with 39 seconds left; he knocked them both down to push the lead to 73-61.

Paintsville’s Jase Kinner and Braxton Tharp hit late baskets to cut the final score to 73-65.

With the win, Betsy Layne advanced to the 15th Region semifinals against East Ridge on Friday night.

Beside’s Robinson’s big night, Jordan Frazier added 11 points. Pente also scored 10 points and Chase Mims scored 10 points and pulled down six rebounds. Nicholas Howell scored seven points and pulled down seven rebounds. Andrew Kidd also scored seven points in the win.

Connor Fugate led the way for Paintsville with a team-high 21 points. Colby Fugate followed with 16 and Tharp added 13. Ratliff added eight and Kinner scored seven.

Paintsville hit four threes in the first quarter and held a 16-13 lead after the opening stanza of play.

Robinson got hot in the second quarter and scored 13 of the Bobcats’ 24 second quarter points to give Betsy Layne a 36-29 halftime lead. Robinson hit three threes in the quarter including a half court buzzer beater going into the half.

Colby Fugate hit a late three and Connor Fugate knocked down a pair of free throws in the final seconds of the third quarter as the Tigers cut Betsy Layne’s lead to 53-49 entering the fourth quarter of play.