HAZARD — Andrew Kidd and Byron Tackett scored 22 points apiece to lead Betsy Layne over Wolfe County 75-58 in the DJ Begley Classic at Hazard High School on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The Bobcats gradually pulled away to beat Wolfe County convincingly.

Betsy Layne shot 51.8 percent (29 of 56) from the field. The Bobcats connected on five of 19 three-point field goal attempts.

Betsy Layne shot 85.7 percent (12 of 14) from the free-throw line.

Brady Robinson recorded a double-double for the Bobcats, delivering 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Aiding Betsy Layne in the win, Tanner Hall (six points), Carter Parsons (four points), Cameron Pente (three points) and Grayson Hall (two points) accounted for the rest of the Bobcats' scoring.

Wolfe County shot 40.8 percent (20 of 49) from the field. The Wolves drained five of 20 three-point field goal attempts.

Wolfe County shot 61.9 percent (13 of 21) from the free-throw line.

Sawyer Thompson paced Wolfe County, scoring a game-high 27 points for the Wolves.

Accompanying Thompson in double figures for Wolfe County, Dalton Voils netted 12 points.

The additional scorers for Wolfe County were Caleb Creech (seven points), Andrew Mayabb (seven points), Austin McInnis (three points) and Skylar Ritchie (two points).

Betsy Layne 88, Phelps 47: Carter Parsons scored 23 points and claimed seven rebounds to lead Betsy Layne past Phelps 88-47 in a boys' high school basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Betsy Layne shot 60.7 percent (34 of 56) from the field. The Bobcats connected on eight of 20 three-point field goal attempts, shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc.

Betsy Layne shot 80 percent (12 of 15) from the free-throw line.

Parsons led a trio of scorers in double figures for the Bobcats. Cameron Pente scored 19 points for Betsy Layne while Andew Kidd netted 16 points.

The other scorers for Betsy Layne were Isaiah Allen (six points), Landon Howell (six points), Tanner Hall (five points), Tanner Martin (four points), Grayson Hall (three points), Connor Blair (three points) and Byron Tackett (three points), who grabbed seven rebounds.

Betsy Layne 102, Cordia 54: Betsy Layne set the tone early and pulled away to beat visiting Cordia 102-54 in a boys' high school basketball season opener at Junior Newsome Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The Bobcats took control during the opening quarter, outscoring Cordia 30-8 in the initial period.

Betsy Layne led 56-26 at halftime and continued to control the matchup throughout the second half.

The Bobcats shot 59.5 percent (47 of 70) from the field.

Betsy Layne featured five scorers in double figures. Andrew Kidd scored 19 points to lead the Bobcats. Following Kidd in double figures for Betsy Layne, Byron Tackett scored 12 points and Landon Howell netted 11 points. Giving Betsy Layne five scorers in double figures, Tanner Martin and Cameron Pente added 10 points apiece.

Narrowly missing double figures for the Bobcats, Carter Parsons scored nine points while Tanner Hall tallied eight points.

The other scorers for Betsy Layne in the convincing win were Isaiah Allen (seven points), Grayson Hall (six points), Hunter Tackett (four points), Braedon Meadows (four points) and Connor Blair (two points).

Ryan Sapp scored a game-high 34 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead Cordia.

Accompanying Sapp in double figures for the Lions, Burley Arrowood netted 15 points.

Rounding out Cordia's scoring, Kylan Cornett and Trevor Herald chipped in three points and two points, respectively.