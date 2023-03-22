BETSY LAYNE — Betsy Layne overcame a slow start to double up Phelps 4-2 on Thursday, March 16.

After notching the win, Betsy Layne moved to 2-0.

Phelps plated one run in the top of the first inning but couldn't maintain its early momentum.

Jacob Newsome started on the mound for Betsy Layne and claimed the win. Newsome pitched 1/3 of an inning, allowing one run while recording one strikeout.

Keaton Brown closed out the game on the mound for Betsy Layne and notched the save. Brown pitched six and two-thirds innings, allowing one run on one hit while registering 12 strikeouts.

Betsy Layne scored four runs on five hits. Brown, Brady Hall, Eric Hoggard, Ricky Stratton and Byron Tackett each delivered one hit for the Bobcats. Providing an extra-base hit for Betsy Layne, Brown doubled.

The Bobcats, under the direction of second-year head coach Dylan Hamilton, remained in the win column after outlasting East Ridge 4-3 in a season opener three days earlier.

Betsy Layne is scheduled to visit Phelps on Tuesday, May 9.