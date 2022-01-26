LOUISA — Visiting Betsy Layne came up short as Lawrence County won 76-73 in overtime on a buzzer-beating shot Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Trenton Adkins connected on a three-point field goal to lift Lawrence County to the 58th District win over the Bobcats.

Lawrence County outscored Betsy Layne 11-8 in overtime to claim the district win.

However, Lawrence County started strong, outscoring Betsy Layne 19-13 in the first quarter. The Bulldogs clung to a 34-32 lead at halftime. Maintaining a slim advantage, Lawrence County led 49-47 at the conclusion of the third quarter.

Betsy Layne outscored Lawrence County 18-16 in the fourth quarter to tie the game 65-65 and send the matchup into overtime.

Lawrence County shot 45.6 percent (31 of 68) from the field. The Bulldogs shot 37.9 percent (11 of 29) from three-point range.

Adkins led Lawrence County with a double-double, scoring 29 points and pulling down 13 rebounds.

Accompanying Adkins in double figures for the Bulldogs, Anthony Johnson scored 23 points and Cody Maynard netted 11 points.

Chipping in offensively for Lawrence County, Will Lafferty (six points), Dawson Bellomy (four points) and Kaden Gillispie (three points) provided the rest of the Bulldogs' scoring.

Betsy Layne shot 44.6 percent (25-of-56) from the field in the district clash. The Bobcats shot 47.4 percent (nine of 19) from three-point range.

Betsy Layne shot 73.7 percent (14 of 19) from the free-throw line.

Jordan Frazier scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Bobcats. Frazier drained 11 of 12 free throw attempts.

Finishing second to Frazier in scoring for Betsy Layne, Brady Robinson netted 16 points.

Recording a double-double for the Bobcats, Chase Mims scored 13 points and hauled down a game-high 14 rebounds.

Aiding Betsy Layne's offensive attack, Cameron Pente (six points), Shawn Dee Howell (five points) and Carter Parsons (three points) provided the Bobcats' additional scoring.

Betsy Layne is scheduled to host Lawrence County for another 58th District boys' basketball game on Friday, Feb. 4.