BETSY LAYNE — Betsy Layne came up short as visiting East Ridge held on to win 4-3 in a non-district high school baseball game on Friday, March 25.

The Bobcats and Warriors, 15th Region rivals, met for the first time in the 2022 high school baseball season.

Landon Robinson started on the mound for East Ridge and earned the win. Robinson pitched six innings, allowing three runs on one hit and five walks. Limiting Betsy Layne batters, Robinson recorded nine strikeouts.

Dylan Burdine pitched the final inning for East Ridge, holding the Bobcats scoreless and claiming the save.

Brady Robinson pitched a complete game for Betsy Layne, but suffered the loss. Robinson allowed four runs on five hits and four walks, registering eight strikeouts.

East Ridge plated four runs on five hits. Burdine paced the Warriors' offensive attack. The most productive batter in the East Ridge lineup, Burdine collected two hits in four at-bats. Burdine doubled twice and drove in three runs.

In addition to Burdine delivering at the plate for East Ridge, Landon Robinson, Braxton Kendrick and Garret Jones added one hit apiece for the Warriors. Aiding his pitching cause at the plate, Landon Robinson doubled.

Offensively for Betsy Layne, Byron Tackett, Keaton Brown, Wilson Hsu and Andrew Kidd each connected for one hit. Tackett drove in two of Betsy Layne's three runs.

The Bobcats are scheduled to visit East Ridge on Thursday, April 14.