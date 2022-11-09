PARIS — Betsy Layne moved ahead 13-12 during the third quarter, but couldn't maintain a lead as Paris prevailed 33-21 in the first round of the 2022 Class A UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals on Friday, Nov. 4.

With the loss, Betsy Layne slipped to 5-6. The loss eliminated Betsy Layne from the high school football postseason.

Paris improved to 8-3 after posting the win. With the win, Paris advanced to the second round of the Class A UK HealthCare Sports Medicine Football Finals.

Betsy Layne faced a single digit deficit at the conclusion of each of the first three quarters.

Paris scored first and led 6-0 at the conclusion of the opening period.

After trading a TD with Betsy Layne during the second quarter, Paris led 12-6 at halftime.

Betsy Layne managed to move ahead 13-12 during the third quarter but fell back behind. Paris countered and led 18-13 at the end of the third quarter.

Finishing strong, Paris outscored Betsy Layne 15-8 in the final period.

Paris rushed 32 times for 243 yards and five TDs in its postseason win. Jayden Holman led Paris on the ground, rushing eight times for 91 yards and one TD.

Kaden Fredrick added two rushing TDs for the Greyhounds. Fredrick rushed nine times for 40 yards and two TDs. Through the air, Fredrick completed seven of 10 passes for 76 yards but threw one interception. Fredrick completed a pair of passes to three different receivers.

Contributing on the ground for Paris, Marcius Garr and Elijah Webb added one rushing TD apiece.

Defensively, Preston Cowan recorded a game-high 22 tackles for the Greyhounds.

Making an impact in the secondary, Garr and Webb each recorded one interception.

Betsy Layne rushed 35 times for 194 yards and two TDs in the season-ending loss.

Reese Music continued to lead the Bobcats, rushing 27 times for 148 yards and two TDs.

Brady Robinson produced on the ground and through the air for the Bobcats. Robinson rushed six times for 28 yards. The versatile Robinson hauled in two receptions for 41 yards. Robinson completed one of three passes for 34 yards in the setback.

Pacing Betsy Layne through the air, Carter Parsons completed three of 11 passes for 104 yards.

Andrew McCutcheon emerged as Betsy Layne's leading receiver, hauling in two receptions for 97 yards.

Jaxson Burchett recorded a team-high 14 tackles for the Bobcats.

Finishing behind Burchett in the key defensive category for Betsy Layne, Landon Howell registered 10 tackles.

Music (nine tackles), Robinson (nine tackles, one interception), Adrien Witham (nine tackles) and Dakota Stumbo (nine tackles) also helped to pace Betsy Layne defensively.

Paris is scheduled to visit Raceland for the second round of the 2022 Class A UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals on Friday, Nov. 11.