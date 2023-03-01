LOUISA — Betsy Layne came up short as Lawrence County prevailed 70-66 in overtime in the 58th District Boys' Basketball Tournament championship game on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Determined Lawrence County outscored Betsy Layne 7-3 in overtime to claim the win.

The Bulldogs and Bobcats swapped leads throughout the district championship game.

Lawrence County managed to edge Betsy Layne 16-15 in the first quarter.

But Betsy Layne battled back to lead 29-25 at halftime.

The Bobcats led 42-39 at the end of the third quarter before faltering.

Back-to-back turnovers from Betsy Layne late in the fourth quarter allowed Lawrence County to push the game into overtime.

The Bulldogs and Bobcats were tied 63-63 at the end of regulation.

Lawrence County shot 44.1 percent (26-of-59) from the field in the district championship game. The Bulldogs made eight of 24 three-pointers, shooting 33.3 percent from three-point range.

Lawrence County connected on 10 of 21 free throw attempts to shoot 47.6 percent from the foul line.

Andrew Bloomfield scored 25 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead Lawrence County to the win. Bloomfield was named the 58th District Boys' Basketball Tournament Most Valuable Player.

Following Bloomfield's leading performance for Lawrence County, Hayden Perry netted 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Accompanying Bloomfield and Perry in double figures for the Bulldogs, Blake Marcum delivered 10 points.

Contributing to Lawrence County's win, Will Lafferty added eight points while Kaden Gillispie and Logan Ratliff chipped in four points apiece.

Betsy Layne shot 42.9 percent (30 of 70) from the field. The Bobcats made four of 20 three-point field goal attempts.

Betsy Layne connected on only two of six free throw attempts.

Andrew Kidd paced Betsy Layne with a double-double, scoring 17 points and pulling down 12 rebounds.

Finishing directly behind Kidd in scoring for Betsy Layne, Brady Robinson, who was named the 58th District Boys' Basketball Player of the Year, netted 16 points.

Joining Kidd and Robinson in double figures, Cameron Pente added 14 points for the Bobcats.

Finishing near double figures for Betsy Layne, Carter Parsons and Byron Tackett contributed eight points apiece.

Rounding out Betsy Layne's individual scoring, Tanner Martin chipped in three points.

Both Lawrence County (18-14) and Betsy Layne (19-10) moved on to the 15th Region Boys' Basketball Tournament.