Betsy Layne ended the 2019/2020 season ranked eighth in the 15th Region Boys’ Basketball RPI Rankings.
RPI stands for Ratings Percentage Index. It is a way to measure a team’s strength relative to other teams, based largely on the strength of their schedules. The RPI formula is used by both the NCAA and NAIA, along with many high school associations and among other organizations, as part of their postseason system. RPI is calculated from the team’s Winning Percentage (WP), the Opponent’s Winning Percentage (OWP) and the Opponents’ Opponents’ Winning Percentage (OOWP).
The Bobcats compiled a 17-12 record in the 2019/2020 boys’ high school basketball season.
Betsy Layne finished ahead of Magoffin County, East Ridge, Belfry, Prestonsburg, Floyd Central, Pike County Central and Jenkins in the 15th Region Boys’ Basketball RPI Rankings. Placing ahead of Betsy Layne in the 15th Region Boys’ Basketball RPI Rankings were Pikeville, Phelps, Paintsville, Lawrence County, Johnson Central, Martin County and Shelby Valley. Much-improved Martin County won the 15th Region boys’ basketball title.
Betsy Layne’s 2019/2020 season ended following a loss to rival Prestonsburg in the 58th District Boys’ Basketball Tournament Semifinals.
Junior guard Jordan Frazier led Betsy Layne in scoring and rebounding during the 2019/2020 season, averaging 19.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Frazier scored 544 points in 28 games for the Bobcats.
Four Bobcats averaged double figures in scoring. Accompanying Frazier in double figures in scoring for Betsy Layne were sophomores Brady Robinson (13.4 ppg), Chase Mims (10.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg) and Lukas Manns (10.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg).
Head coach Brad Short guides the Bobcats.
After not losing any seniors to graduation, Betsy Layne will return one of Eastern Kentucky’s most experienced teams for the 2019/2020 boys’ high school basketball season.
Final 2019/2020 15th Region
Boys’ Basketball RPI Rankings
School Record RPI
Shelby Valley 25-8 .58970
Martin County 22-12 .56619
Johnson Central 17-12 .55813
Lawrence County 22-12 .55286
Paintsville 15-14 .54813
Phelps 21-11 .54041
Pikeville 17-12 .52639
Betsy Layne 17-12 .52205
Magoffin County 15-15 .47464
East Ridge 10-16 .44255
Belfry 10-19 .43457
Prestonsburg 9-19 .42322
Floyd Central 7-22 .39964
Pike Central 8-21 .39451
Jenkins 1-23 .28212
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.