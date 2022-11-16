BETSY LAYNE — Betsy Layne pushed Paris during the opening round of the 2022 Class A UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals and continued to show the signs of a program on the rise.

Following a loss to Paris, Betsy Layne exited the 2022 high school football season 5-6.

The Bobcats posted wins over Morgan County, Knott Central, Phelps, Hurley (Va.) and Fairview. Betsy Layne dropped games to Paris, Prestonsburg, East Ridge, Raceland, Paintsville and Floyd Central.

The Bobcats, under the direction of second-year head coach Jarredd Jarrell, thrived on the ground throughout the 2022 high school football season. The Bobcats rushed 387 times for 3,536 yards and 42 TDs in 11 games.

Reese Music led the Bobcats throughout the 2022 season, rushing 177 times for 1,935 yards and 23 TDs.

Following Music in Betsy Layne's rushing attack, Brady Robinson rushed 109 times for 761 yards and eight TDs.

Emerging as another talented running back in Betsy Layne's backfield, Andrew McCutcheon rushed 50 times for 352 yards and six TDs.

Chipping in on the ground for the Bobcats, Mitchell Castle rushed 20 times for 174 yards and two TDs.

Carter Parsons paced Betsy Layne through the air, completing 42 of 89 passes for 672 yards and six TDs.

Robinson ranked as Betsy Layne's leading receiver, hauling in 31 receptions for 523 yards and three TDs. Contributing at quarterback, Robinson completed 15 of 30 passes for 228 yards and three TDs.

Second to Robinson in receiving, McCutcheon reeled in nine receptions for 199 yards and two TDs.

Producing through the air in Betsy Layne's latest gridiron campaign, Landon Howell made eight receptions for 113 yards and two TDs.

Music, Robinson and McCutcheon ranked as Betsy Layne's top three scorers in the 2022 season.

The Bobcats managed to edge opponents 369-365 in scoring.

Defensively for Betsy Layne, Jaxson Burchett recorded a team-high 109 tackles.

Behind Burchett in the key defensive category, Music recorded 91 tackles while McCutcheon tallied 84 tackles.

Delivering in the secondary for Betsy Layne, Robinson recorded a team-high three interceptions

Betsy Layne will finalize and release its 2023 schedule later in the offseason.