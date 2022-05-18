BETSY LAYNE — Lawrence County pulled away to beat Betsy Layne 10-0 in six innings in the semifinals of the 58th District Baseball Tournament on Monday, May 16.

The loss eliminated Betsy Layne (4-20) from the high school baseball postseason.

Lawrence County moved ahead early, pushing across two runs in the bottom half of the first inning.

After adding two runs in the second inning, Lawrence County led 4-0.

The Bulldogs erupted for four runs in the fourth inning to lead 8-0.

Lawrence County added two runs in the sixth inning to claim the win.

The Bulldogs outhit the Bobcats 14-3.

Blue Fletcher pitched a three-hit shutout to lead Lawrence County to the victory. Earning the win on the mound, Fletcher allowed only one walk, while recording eight strikeouts.

Byron Tackett suffered the loss on the mound for the Bobcats. Tackett pitched five and 1/3 innings, allowing 10 runs on 14 hits, while recording three strikeouts.

Fletcher, Luke Patton, Nick Collinsworth and Brayden Maynard each recorded multiple hits for the Bulldogs. Fletcher and Patton collected three hits apiece to lead Lawrence County to the win. Providing a lift at the plate, Patton homered for the Bulldogs in the fourth inning.

Moving runners around the bases for Lawrence County, Patton and Maynard provided three RBIs and two RBIs, respectively.

Jordan Frazier, Brady Hall and Cameron Pente each recorded one hit for Betsy Layne in the season-ending loss. Frazier doubled for the Bobcats.

Defensively, Betsy Layne committed one error.

Following the win, perennial title contender Lawrence County advanced to the 58th District Baseball Tournament title game.