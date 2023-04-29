BETSY LAYNE — Visiting Knott County outlasted Betsy Layne 10-8 in eight innings on Tuesday, April 18.

With the game tied 8-8, Knott Central plated two runs in the top half of the eighth inning.

Pitching in relief for Knott Central, Connor Napier claimed the win. Napier pitched two and one-third innings for the Patriots.

Brayden Hall started on the mound for Knott Central and pitched three and 2/3 innings.

Along with Napier, Mason Amburgey pitched in relief for the Patriots.

Betsy Layne starting pitcher Keaton Brown took the loss on the mound. Brown pitched six innings, recording seven strikeouts.

Carter Parsons and Jacob Newsome each pitched in relief for the Bobcats.

Napier (one hit, two RBIs), Drake Turner (two hits), Jaden Amburgey (one hit, three RBIs), Chayse Hendrickson (one hit, one RBI), Austyn Collins (one hit, one RBI) and Luke Sorrells (one hit) each produced offensively for the Patriots.

Betsy Layne scored eight runs on eight hits. Brown (one hit, one RBI), Newsome (two hits, three RBIs), Andrew Kidd (three hits, one RBI), Byron Tackett (one hit), Caleb Akers (one hit), Brady Hall (one RBI) and Cody Smith (one RBI) each contributed at the plate for the Bobcats. Newsome homered for Betsy Layne in the setback.