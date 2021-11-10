PAINTSVILLE – Betsy Layne battled Paintsville, but the Tigers gradually pulled away to win 64-22 in the first round of the KHSAA Class A Playoffs at Memorial Field on Friday, Nov. 5.

Following the loss, Betsy Layne exited the 2021 high school football season 8-3.

Paintsville led 36-14 at halftime. The Tigers gradually pulled away in the second half.

Paintsville rushed 29 times for 277 yards and five TDs in the win.

Junior running back Harris Phelps continued to lead Paintsville, rushing 16 times for 123 yards and two TDs.

Aiding Paintsville on the ground, Zach Taylor rushed three times for 58 yards and two TDs.

Chipping in offensively for the Tigers, Blayden Sexton rushed five times for 27 yards and one TD.

Quarterback AJ James paced Paintsville through the air, completing seven of 10 passes for 108 yards and two TDs.

Showing his versatility, Taylor was the Tigers' leading receiver. Taylor hauled in three receptions for 57 yards.

Finding the end zone, Austin Allen and Bryce McDonald reeled in one TD pass reception apiece for the Tigers.

Allen paced Paintsville defensively, registering 12 tackles and returning two interceptions for TDs.

Chase Mims led the Bobcats. Through the air, Mims completed 17 of 30 passes for 208 yards and one TD. On the ground, Mims rushed nine times for 95 yards.

Betsy Layne rushed 23 times for 160 yards and two TDs. Reece Music rushed eight times for 38 yards and two TDs in the Bobcats' setback.

Brady Robinson paced Betsy Layne in receiving, reeling in six receptions for 101 yards and one TD.

Contributing to Betsy Layne's passing attack, Shawn Dee Howell hauled in seven receptions for 84 yards.

Music paced Betsy Layne's defensive effort, tallying nine tackles.

Paintsville (6-5) is scheduled to visit Raceland (10-1) for the second round of the KHSAA A Playoffs on Friday, Nov. 12.