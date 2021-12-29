PIKEVILLE — After reeling off three straight wins, Betsy Layne was limited offensively as host Pikeville pulled away to win 70-54 in the championship game of its invitational tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Pikeville moved to 8-0 after claiming the win.

Following the loss, Betsy Layne dropped to 6-2.

In a battle between two 15th Region boys' basketball rivals, Pikeville gradually pulled away to beat Betsy Layne. The Panthers edged Betsy Layne 18-14 in the opening quarter. Pikeville led 32-27 at halftime and stretched its lead after the intermission period.

The current 15th Region frontrunner, Pikeville shot 59.5 percent (25 of 42) from the field. The Panthers connected on 10 of 18 three-point field goal attempts, shooting 55.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Pikeville shot 66.7 percent (10 of 15) from the free-throw line.

Laithan Hall scored 24 points to lead Pikeville to the win. Accompanying Hall in double figures for the Panthers, Keian Worrix scored 17 points and Nick Robinson netted 14 points.

Aiding Pikeville's attack, Rylee Samons (eight points), Lukas Manns (four points) and Heath Jarrell (three points) accounted for the rest of the Panthers' scoring.

Betsy Layne shot 52.8 percent (19 of 36) from the field, but was limited on offensive opportunities. The Bobcats knocked down seven of 13 three-point field goal attempts, shooting 53.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Betsy Layne shot 81.8 percent (nine of 11) from the free-throw line.

Brady Robinson led Betsy Layne, scoring a team-high 19 points for the Bobcats. Robinson drained five of seven three-point field goal attempts.

Joining Robinson in double figures for Betsy Layne, Jordan Frazier netted 13 points. Frazier finished five of six from the free-throw line.

The additional scorers for Betsy Layne in the tournament title game included Chase Mims (seven points), Carter Parsons (six points), Andrew Kidd (four points), Shawn Dee Howell (three points) and Cameron Pente (two points).

Producing inside for the Bobcats, Mims pulled down 11 rebounds.

Betsy Layne 74, Teays Valley Christian (W.Va.) 71: Betsy Layne beat West Virginia state title contender Teays Valley Christian 74-71 in the opening round of the Pikeville Invitational Tournament on Monday, Dec. 20.

Andrew Kidd scored 29 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead Betsy Layne to the win.

Accompanying Kidd in double figures for the Bobcats, Jordan Frazier netted 20 points.

Betsy Layne shot 49.1 percent (27 of 55) from the field in the victory. The Bobcats shot 40 percent (four of 10) from three-point range.

Betsy Layne shot 59.3 percent (16 of 27) from the free-throw line.

Narrowly missing double figures in scoring for the Bobcats, Shawn Dee Howell and Brady Robinson added nine points apiece.

Rounding out Betsy Layne’s individual scoring, Chase Mims chipped in seven points.

Betsy Layne 77, Mason County 71: Betsy Layne shot 62.2 percent (28-of-45) from the field on its way to defeating Mason County 77-71 in the semifinals of the Pikeville Invitational Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The Bobcats were six-of-11 on attempts taken beyond the arc, shooting 54.5 percent from three-point range.

Betsy Layne shot 75 percent (15 of 20) from the free throw line.

Jordan Frazier and Andrew Kidd scored 24 points apiece to lead Betsy Layne to the win over Mason County, a former state champion.

Joining Frazier and Kidd in double figures for the Bobcats, Brady Robinson added 18 points.

Rounding out Betsy Layne’s individual scoring, Shawn Dee Howell and Chase Mims contributed six points and five points, respectively.

Mims paced Betsy Layne inside, securing 11 rebounds.