Pikeville’s Rylee Samons is the key for the Panthers right?

Normally, Samons is Pikeville’s top scoring option, but Wednesday night in the 15th Region All “A” Classic, he was the No. 3 option.

Pikeville’s Eli Johnson and big man Charlie Fitzer stepped up and had great games scoring the ball for Pikeville.

Both guys did more than score too as Johnson had to guard Betsy Layne’s top scorer Brady Robinson, while Fitzer blocked and altered shot-after-shot and pulled down rebound-after-rebound.

Johnson scored 29 points, while Fitzer followed with 29.

Samons still did his part for the Panthers as he added 16 points on the night.

Johnson opened the game with Pikeville’s first five points. His three at the 6:42 mark of the first quarter gave the Panthers a 5-2 lead over the Bobcats.

Josh Hughes came up with a nice basket off of an assist from Samons as the Panthers’ lead grew to 7-2.

Betsy Layne cut the lead to 7-6 after a pair of free throws from Andrew Kidd with 5:27 left in the first quarter.

Pikeville answered as Johnson knocked down a basket and then, Fitzer scored on back-to-back baskets for the Panthers. Johnson followed with another three at the 3:17 mark to push Pikeville’s lead to 16-6.

The Panthers held an 18-8 lead at the end of the first quarter of play.

Johnson scored 12 first quarter points for the Panthers.

Hughes opened the second with a basket for Pikeville as the lead grew to 20-8.

Carter Parsons answered with a three for Betsy Layne to cut the lead to 20-11.

Pikeville’s Heath Jarrell answered Parsons three with a three of his own to push the lead to 23-11 with 6:33 left in the first half. Samons followed with a basket and he added the and-one to push Pikeville’s lead to 26-11 with 5:55 left.

Kidd fired in another three for the Bobcats to cut the lead to 26-14 with 5:42 left.

Johnson knocked down a three for Pikeville with 3:15 left in the second quarter to push the Panthers’ lead to 35-17.

Pikeville held a 37-22 halftime lead.

Parsons opened the third with a three for the Bobcats to cut Pikeville’s lead to 37-25.

Fitzer answered as he pulled down an offensive rebound and he scored on the putback to give the Panthers a 39-25 lead.

Betsy Layne responded with two straight baskets to cut the lead to 10 (39-29) with 6:24 left in the third.

Johnson fired in another three with 6:06 left in the third as Pikeville jumped ahead 42-29.

The Johnson three sparked a 10-0 run from the Panthers as Pikeville held a 49-29 lead after a basket from Samons with 4:45 left to play in the third.

Pikeville held a 62-46 lead entering the final stanza of play.

Robinson scored with 4:04 left for the Bobcats to cut Pikeville’s lead to 68-57.

Pikeville answered with a 13-3 run to end the game.

With the win, the Panthers advance to the 15th Region All “A” Classic semifinals Friday night against Shelby Valley at the Appalachian Wireless Arena at 7:30 p.m.

Robinson led the way for Betsy Layne with a team-high 22 points. Parsons followed with 15 and Kidd had 12. Grayson Hall scored five. Byron Tackett, Cameron Pente and Tanner Martin each scored two points for the Bobcats.