BETSY LAYNE — Betsy Layne owned multiple leads before East Ridge managed to build on a last-second halftime lead and pull away to win 54-35 in a non-district high school football matchup on Friday, Sept. 2.

The loss forced Betsy Layne to stumble to 1-2.

East Ridge, which led 12-7 at the conclusion of the first quarter, improved to 2-1 after notching the win.

Following a last-second TD prior to halftime, East Ridge clung to a 26-22 lead when the intermission period arrived.

East Ridge quickly extended its lead after halftime, forcing Betsy Layne to play from behind throughout the second half.

Excelling on the ground, East Ridge rushed 36 times for 491 yards and eight TDs. Isaiah Adkins led the Warriors to the win, rushing 15 times for 308 yards and five TDs.

Dylan Burdine followed in the Warriors' rushing attack, taking nine carries for 105 yards and one TD. Behind Burdine, Steven Layne rushed eight times for 40 yards and two TDs in the Warriors' win.

Burdine paced East Ridge through the air, completing six of 10 passes for 53 yards.

Landon Robinson and Brad Howell each hauled in two receptions for the Warriors.

Layne paced East Ridge defensively, recording a game-high 21 tackles.

Zack Mason and Brad Howell each recorded one interception for the Warriors.

Betsy Layne rushed 31 times for 345 yards and three TDs in the setback. Continuing to lead Betsy Layne on the ground, Reese Music rushed 10 times for 255 yards and two TDs.

Aiding the Bobcats on the ground, Andrew McCutcheon rushed 10 times for 46 yards.

Reaching the endzone via the ground once in the Bobcats' loss, Dylon Williams added another rushing TD.

Carter Parsons and Brady Robinson split time at quarterback for the Bobcats. Each Betsy Layne quarterback passed for one TD and threw one interception.

Robinson and Landon Howell each hauled in one TD pass reception for the Bobcats.

Defensively for Betsy Layne, Music recorded a team-high 10 tackles. Following Music, Jaxson Burchett and Mitchell Castle added six tackles apiece for the Bobcats.

Betsy Layne has the week of Friday, Sept. 9 open. The Bobcats are scheduled to visit Knott Central on Friday, Sept. 16.