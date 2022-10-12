BETSY LAYNE — Betsy Layne fell behind early and couldn't limit its opponent as second-ranked Raceland pulled away to win 57-6 in a Class 1A, District 6 football game on Friday, Oct. 7.

Raceland improved to 6-1 overall and opened 1-0 in Class A District 6 after registering the win.

Following the loss, Betsy Layne dropped to 4-3 overall and opened 0-1 in Class A District 6.

Raceland started strong, reaching the endzone three times during the opening quarter to take a 21-0 lead into the second period.

The Rams led 42-0 at halftime and continued to control the district game after the intermission period.

Quarterback Logan Lundy led Raceland, completing four of four passes for 186 yards and TDs while rushing for another TD.

Contributing out of a reserve role for the Rams, backup quarterback Parker Ison completed two of two passes for 55 yards and two TDs.

Parker Fannin, Mason Lykins, Colt Wheatley, Bryson Rowsey and Connor Hughes each hauled in one TD pass reception for the Rams.

Raceland rushed 24 times for 272 yards and three TDs. Isacc Browning paced Raceland on the ground, rushing four times for 66 yards. Reaching the endzone via the ground for Raceland, Noah Wallace and Jules Farrow added one rushing TD apiece.

Defensively for Raceland, Farrow recorded an interception while Zander Jenkins registered five tackles.

Betsy Layne rushed 33 times for 85 yards and one TD.

Brady Robinson led Betsy Layne, rushing 15 times for 56 yards and one TD.

Following Robinson in Betsy Layne's limited offensive attack, Andrew McCutcheon rushed five times for 17 yards.

Reese Music, the Bobcats' leading rusher in the 2022 high school football season, was held to eight yards. Music rushed 12 times.

Defensively for Betsy Layne in the district loss, McCutcheon recorded a team-high seven tackles.

Betsy Layne is scheduled to host Paintsville for a Class 1A, District 6 game on Friday, Oct. 14.