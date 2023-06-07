GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Betsy Layne and Floyd Central are among the 32 boys' high school basketball teams registered for the 2023 Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic.
The Bobcats and Jaguars will make return trips to the boys' high school basketball holiday event, which is scheduled to be held in Gatlinburg, Tenn., Dec. 20-22.
Matchups for the 2023 Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic will be published at a later time.
The teams registered for the 2023 Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic are Betsy Layne, Floyd Central, Archbishop Shaw (La.), Cascade (Tenn.), Chattanooga Christian School (Tenn.), Cumberland County, Eastside (S.C.), First Baptist Academy (Tenn.), Gatlinburg-Pittman (Tenn.), George Wythe (Va.), Harvest Prep (Ohio), Hazard, Ingomar (Miss.), Knott County Central, Landrum (S.C.), Lanier Christian Academy (Ga.), Letcher County Central, Livingston Academy (Tenn.), Magoffin County, Morgan County, Muhlenberg County, Notre Dame (Tenn.), Pineville, Ridgeview (Va.), Russell County, Sy. Joseph Central (W.Va.), Warren County (Tenn.), Webster County, Westmoreland (Tenn.), Williamsburg, Wilson Central (Tenn.) and Wise Central (Tenn.).
After making an appearance in the 15th Region Boys' Basketball Tournament, Betsy Layne exited the 2022-23 season 19-11. First-year head coach Mike Howard is preparing to guide the Bobcats in the 2023-24 season.
Following a loss in the semifinals of the 58th District Boys' Basketball Tournament, Floyd Central exited the 2022-23 season 19-9. Head coach Alan Joe Moore guides the Jaguars.
Betsy Layne and Floyd Central each finished 1-2 in the 2022 Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic.