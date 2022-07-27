BETSY LAYNE — Betsy Layne and Floyd Central are among the 30-plus boys' high school basketball teams scheduled to compete in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic in Gatlinburg, Tenn., Dec. 20-22.

Prior to participating in the boys' high school basketball holiday tournament, Betsy Layne and Floyd Central are scheduled to meet for a 58th District game on Dec. 16.

In addition to the two teams from Floyd County, the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic will include Allen County-Scottsville, Barren County, Carver-Montgomery (Alabama), Chapman (South Carolina), Corbin, Danville, Estill County, Falkner (Mississippi), Gatlinburg-Pittman (Tennessee), Grant County, Hazard, Hebron Christian Academy (Georgia), Kentucky Country Day, Landrum (South Carolina), Letcher County Central, Livingston Academy (Tennessee), McMinn County (Tennessee), Magoffin County, Mercer County, Nashville Christian (Tennessee), Northeast (Tennessee), Notre Dame (Tennessee), Oliver Springs (Tennessee), Paintsville, Russell County, Travelers Rest (South Carolina), Union (Virginia), Whitefield Academy and Wren (South Carolina).

Under the direction of head coach Derrick Newsome, Betsy Layne is the reigning 58th District boys' basketball champion. Betsy Layne reached the semifinals of the 2021-22 15th Region Boys' Basketball Tournament. Following a loss to Pike County Central in the semifinals of the 15th Region Tournament, Betsy Layne exited the 2021-22 season 23-8. The Bobcats recorded the third-most wins among 15th Region teams during the 2021-22 boys' high school basketball season.

Floyd Central, under the direction of head coach Alan Joe Moore, showed improvement throughout the 2021-22 boys' high school basketball season. Following a loss to county rival Betsy Layne in the semifinals of the 58th District Boys' Basketball Tournament, Floyd Central ended the 2021-22 season 13-15.

Betsy Layne and Floyd Central will each open preseason practice in mid-October.

The field is nearly full for the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic. Currently, one spot is open for the boys' high school basketball holiday tournament.