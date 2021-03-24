The second half was all Betsy Layne Monday night in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament as the Bobcats picked up a 74-62 win over Pike Central.
With the win, Betsy Layne improves its record to 13-8. The Bobcats will take on Johnson Central Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in the 15th Region semifinals. Johnson Central picked up a 71-68 triple overtime win over East Ridge for the Golden Eagles’ spot in the semifinals.
Betsy Layne held a 28-26 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Pike Central’s Bryce Adkins scored to tie things up at 28-28. Kasope Lawrence scored and was fouled with 6:43 left in the third; he knocked down the free throw to push the lead to 31-28.
Betsy Layne answered as Jacob Rainey knocked down a pair of free throws with 6:32 left in the third. Nicholas Howell followed with a three to put the Bobcats up 33-31 with 6:03 left.
Brady Robinson knocked down a three with 4:14 left as Betsy Layne’s lead grew to 37-31. Andrew Kidd added to the lead with a basket at the 3:45 mark to push the lead to 39-31.
Pike Central answered with a 7-0 run.
Jaden Stewart scored a basket and then knocked down two free throws for the Hawks to cut the lead to 39-35 with 2:29 left in the third. Josh Du Toit scored and was fouled with 2:40 left; he knocked down the free throw to cut the lead to 39-38.
Betsy Layne answered with six straight to push the lead to 45-38.
Latee Childers answered for the Hawks as he knocked down a three and Du Toit added a basket with just 10 seconds left to cut the lead to 45-43.
Robinson ended the third with a steal and a basket to give the Bobcats a 48-43 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Chase Mims opened the fourth with six of eight straight points for the Bobcats to push the lead to 56-43.
Mims had an outstanding game for Betsy Layne. He scored a game-high 24 points, pulled down 10 rebounds, blocked three shots, dished out two assists and came up with a steal. Robinson followed with 22 points and six steals for Betsy Layne. Kidd added 11 points and Howell finished with nine points and five assists.
Pike Central scored four straight to cut the lead to 56-47 with 4:40 left.
Mims answered with two straight baskets and Robinson put the game on ice as he came up with a steal and a basket. He was intentionally fouled on the play with 3:09 left in the game. He made the free throw to push the lead to 63-49 and the Bobcats got another possession. Kidd scored on the extra possession as the lead ballooned to 65-49 with 2:28 left.
Senior Bryce Adkins led the way for the Hawks with a team-high 16 points. Adkins was four for nine from three-point range. Du Toit added 15 points and six rebounds and Childers added 15 points. Lawrence finished with nine points, five rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist.
Pike Central finished the season with a 16-11 record under first-year head coach Robert Amis.
Scoring
Betsy Layne — Chase Mims 24, Brady Robinson 22, Andrew Kidd 11, Nicholas Howell 9, Jacob Rainey 4, Byron Tackett 4.
Pike Central — Bryce Adkins 16, Latee Childers 15, Josh Du Toit 15, Kasope Lawrence 9, Jaden Stewart 4, Jaylan Rigdon 3.
